Russell Wilson and his stepson Future attended the NBA All-Star Game this weekend in Indianapolis. The two were spotted sitting courtside while showing their support for the West team.

Before the game tipped off, Future had the chance to meet NBA All-Star and four-time champion Steph Curry, who gave him some shooting techniques.

Russell Wilson can be seen in the background, taking a video of the moment while watching. Wilson's wife and Future's mom, Ciara, re-shared the video on her account on X, stating how it was 'epic' that he received tips from Curry.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Truly Epic."

Expand Tweet

Wilson and Ciara brought Future and their daughter Sienna to a Boston Celtics game last week and afterward, the nine-year-old was gifted a signed jersey by Jayson Tatum.

Expand Tweet

Russell Wilson and Ciara are taking offers for Denver home

Russell Wilson and his wife considered Seattle, Washington, to be their home when he played for the Seattle Seahawks. In 2022, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback was traded to the Denver Broncos and his family has since created a home in the mile-high city.

Soon after his arrival, the couple purchased a 20,000-square-foot house that they purchased for a whopping $25 million. While speculation has surrounded Wilson's departure from the Broncos this offseason, it appears that his family is already preparing to move.

Russell Wilson and Ciara have given real estate tours and accepted offers for the home in recent weeks.

Expand Tweet

In 2022, the couple's home set a record for the most expensive home ever sold in Denver. The house features four bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, a nine-car garage, an indoor pool, a home theatre, and an indoor basketball court.

Expand Tweet

The Denver Broncos benched the quarterback after the Christmas Eve loss to the New England Patriots. The team is expected to release him by March 17, 2024, when his 2025 NFL contract worth $37 million will become fully guaranteed.