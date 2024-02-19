“Must be somebody’s famous son”: Charles Barkley hilariously roasts Steph Curry for playing with Ciara and Russell Wilson’s kid

From the active list of current players, Steph Curry is a fan favorite, especially among the younger generation, due to his generic size and not appearing extremely athletic, making him more relatable to kids.

During the pregame warmups at the All-Star Weekend, Curry happened to teach a few kids how to shoot, as well as the fundamentals when he was briefly seen on the broadcast with Charles Barkley on the call, who joked:

“He must be somebody’s famous son cause you don’t get that close to Steph Curry unless your dad's famous.”

NBA fans on 'X', formerly called Twitter, shared their reactions to the moment:

"Ciara’s kid, Russell is in the background recording (so no lies told)."

Despite Barkley's comments, Curry is known for his fondness towards kids and fans, as he always ensures spending time with them in the Bay Area in California or when playing on the road.

Fans shared their reactions to that as well:

Steph Curry: The star of the All-Star Weekend

Stephen Curry was in top form and just managed to edge out Sabrina Ionescu in the NBA vs WNBA three-point contest by a three-point margin.

The Golden State standout and the NBA's premier three-point shooter triumphed over Ionescu with a score of 29-26 in the Steph vs. Sabrina contest during All-Star Saturday night, marking the inaugural event of what might become a staple feature of the league's marquee weekend.

“For us to deliver a show like that, it was perfect. As much excitement as you can build in that short amount of time with two great shooters going at it. This is something we’ll remember for a long time," Curry said (via USA Today).

Post-event, Curry and Ionescu discussed the idea of expanding the contest to include partners for next year's All-Star weekend, set to take place in San Francisco — Curry's professional playground and Ionescu's area of residence.

Ionescu kicked off the challenge, hitting 18 out of her 27 attempts. Her first seven shots were flawless. The scoring was varied, with some shots earning one point and others two, culminating in a total of 26 points for Ionescu.

Notably, she took her shots from the NBA three-point line, which extends about 12 to 18 inches further from the hoop than the WNBA's equivalent, depending on the court's location. For this contest, Ionescu utilized a WNBA basketball, which is slightly smaller than the NBA basketball used by Steph Curry.

