Russell Wilson's wife Ciara sends 4-word message to Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns after the Knicks playoff game

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara spent the weekend watching the Eastern Conference quarterfinal game between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. The quarterback and his family are enjoying their time in the Big Apple after he signed with the Giants last month.

The couple was also joined by their son, Future Zahir Wilburn, who posed for a picture with Knicks star players Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns after the game. Ciara shared a picture of her son with the NBA stars on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Happiest kid. Thank you."

Still from Russell Wilson's wife Ciara' Instagram story/@ciara

The Knicks were remarkable in the playoff game, as they registered a 123–112 win.

Wilson also shared a post of his basketball outing cheering the New York team on his Instagram account. He posted a short reel on his social media handle of him congratulating Towns and Brunson after the game.

Russell Wilson and Ciara share their Easter celebration looks

On Sunday, Ciara Wilson shared a photo of the Wilsons on her Instagram, providing a glimpse into her Easter. She shared a family picture of the Wilsons. The family of six was styled in matching outfits for Easter.

"What A Beautiful Day! Jesus Is Risen! Happy Easter!"

Russell Wilson and his sons, Future and Win, all styled in matching blue outfits, while the girls of the family donned pink outfits. Ciara wore a pink coat and pants paired with a white shirt and white shoes, while her daughters, Sienna and Amora, wore pink dresses.

Russell and Ciara exchanged their vows back in 2016. They dated for a year and soon decided to walk down the aisle and tie the knot.

The pair have welcomed three kids together, while Ciara also has a son from her previous relationship with rapper Future. Wilson and Ciara were blessed with their first child together, a daughter, Sienna, on April 29, 2017, and three years later, in 2020, they welcomed a son named Win Harrison Wilson. Their youngest child, a daughter, Amora Princess, was born in 2023.

