Russell Wilson's wife Ciara sends message to Giants fans following QB's $10,500,000 deal

Russell Wilson is officially the New York Giants' newest quarterback after he signed his contract on Wednesday. The 36-year-old quarterback inked a one-year deal worth $10.5 million (guaranteed, with a chance to earn up to $21 million) with the New York Giants, a move the team hopes will help revamp their offense.

The Giants shared a photo of Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, on their official Instagram page.

Ciara replied to the Instagram post and shared her excitement for the quarterback's next chapter with the Giants.

Ciara's comment on the New York Giants' Instagram page. (Credits: @nygiants IG)

Beyond excited! Go Big Blue! @nygiants 💙-Ciara commented on the post

Wilson played with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, after he signed a one-year deal worth $1.210 million. In the 11 games Wilson started, the Steelers were 6-5 and he threw for 2,482 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Russell Wilson and Ciara have first date night out after the Giants' signing

Quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara celebrated his signing with the New York Giants on Wednesday with a date night out in New York. The couple attended the New York Knicks game and sat courtside in the matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The couple sat in what is known as the celebrity section of the courtside seats, whereas actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and singer Ed Sheeran were also seated. While the Knicks didn't come out victorious, it was an opportunity for the New York fan base to meet their newest quarterback.

The crowd at Madison Square Garden saw a short video introducing the New York Giants' newest quarterback. Then, he was handed a football, which he proceeded to sign and throw into the excited crowd.

Ciara and Russell Wilson appear to be enjoying their time in the New York area already. This is the fourth NFL team Wilson has played for in his soon-to-be 14th season in the NFL.

After a long tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, which included winning Super Bowl XLVIII, the quarterback was traded in early 2022 to the Denver Broncos. He had a tumultuous two seasons in Denver before being released. He played for the Steelers last season but their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers led to him signing with the Giants this offseason.

