Russell Wilson sends 4-word message as step-son Future models for '3BRAND' in Big Apple

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson shone a spotlight on his stepson, Future Zahir Wilburn, by celebrating his appearance in 3BRAND's latest apparel collection.

On Sunday, Wilson uploaded a series of photos to Instagram showing the 10-year-old modeling a graphic “Fired Up” T-shirt and shorts from the brand in New York.

“The Future is Bright! @3Brand,” Wilson captioned the post.

Future, who is Ciara’s son from her previous relationship with the rapper Future, has been part of Wilson’s blended family since he married the Grammy-winning singer in 2016.

3BRAND, Wilson’s athletic wear label, partners with Nike to produce colorful sportswear lines.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Why Not You Foundation, a charitable organization Wilson established to support education and youth empowerment initiatives. The brand’s recent collections have included vibrant designs like the “Fired Up” series, which debuted online this spring.

Ciara announced a new collection drop on social media in April as per Athlon Sports, stating she was "sooo fired up for this" and calling it "new 3Brand drip."

Recent family moments showcase Russell Wilson's stepson's athletic talents

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Future has gained attention for his baseball skills throughout 2025.

In March, Russell Wilson praised Future’s enthusiasm for baseball after sharing images of the young athlete wearing a Yankees uniform at a local game.

"Young Baller. Love seeing you shine! Grateful for moments like these at the Ballpark Together. Next Jeter?" Wilson said while tagging the Yankees and MLB accounts.

Wilson remains an outspoken supporter of Ciara’s accomplishments. On Thursday, he applauded her historic appearance on the cover of Rolling Stone Africa, calling her “My Queen” in a tribute post.

Wilson signed with the Giants in free agency. He joins a crowded quarterback depth chart in New York that includes Jameis Winston, Tommy DeVito and rookie Jaxson Dart.

Before arriving in the NFC East, Wilson logged 16 touchdown passes and over 2,400 yards during his season with Pittsburgh, helping lead the Steelers to a playoff berth.

