Russell Wilson sends 4-word reaction to wife Ciara as R&B singer turns heads at 2025 BET Awards in all-black look

Russell Wilson couldn’t stay quiet after seeing his wife Ciara’s stunning red carpet look at the 2025 BET Awards. Ciara's fashion sense at the event turned heads as she wore an all-black outfit from Cong Tri’s Fall 2025 collection.
The outfit featured a leather long-sleeve shirt and a long fringe skirt that trailed behind her. Ciara showed love for her hometown by wearing an Atlanta Braves cap and complemented her look by wearing black Liza heels by Yves Saint Laurent, made from soft satin material with criss-cross straps and a flared heel.
Her stylish shoes, which cost around $950, added a fancy touch to her outfit. She also wore chunky bracelets and layered necklaces. Have a look (slide 6):
The New York Giants quarterback commented on Instagram with a 4-word caption:
“Mrs. Wilson Georgia Peach. 🍑💎💎💎💎💎,”
Russell Wilson's wife Ciara crashes BET interview
Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, is getting a lot of attention online after she jumped into an interview between rapper Jim Jones and "The Breakfast Club" at the BET Awards on June 9. She suddenly walked in and told Jones he should finally marry his longtime girlfriend, Chrissy Lampkin.
While Jones seemed to listen, many people thought the moment was awkward. A video of the singer stepping in during the chat with DJ Self spread online.
"Oh, come on. Cause this needs to happen, I just really need this to happen.” Ciara said.
"She deserves it. You deserve it…I look at y’all and I’m like ‘They’re so — he is so fly, Chrissy is so beautiful and so dope, and she holds you down. This is the spirit talking through me right here.” she added.
Ciara wrapped up her interruption, saying that when she looks at Jim Jones and Chrissy’s relationship with love, she sees how deeply they inspire others, and that it’s finally time for them to make it official.
