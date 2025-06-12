Russell Wilson couldn’t stay quiet after seeing his wife Ciara’s stunning red carpet look at the 2025 BET Awards. Ciara's fashion sense at the event turned heads as she wore an all-black outfit from Cong Tri’s Fall 2025 collection.

Ad

The outfit featured a leather long-sleeve shirt and a long fringe skirt that trailed behind her. Ciara showed love for her hometown by wearing an Atlanta Braves cap and complemented her look by wearing black Liza heels by Yves Saint Laurent, made from soft satin material with criss-cross straps and a flared heel.

Her stylish shoes, which cost around $950, added a fancy touch to her outfit. She also wore chunky bracelets and layered necklaces. Have a look (slide 6):

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The New York Giants quarterback commented on Instagram with a 4-word caption:

“Mrs. Wilson Georgia Peach. 🍑💎💎💎💎💎,”

Russell Wilson sends 4-word reaction to wife Ciara as R&B singer turns heads at 2025 BET Awards in all-black look IG dangerusswilson

Also read: Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife Laura Govan shares candid moments with Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, at BET Awards

Ad

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara crashes BET interview

Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, is getting a lot of attention online after she jumped into an interview between rapper Jim Jones and "The Breakfast Club" at the BET Awards on June 9. She suddenly walked in and told Jones he should finally marry his longtime girlfriend, Chrissy Lampkin.

While Jones seemed to listen, many people thought the moment was awkward. A video of the singer stepping in during the chat with DJ Self spread online.

Ad

"Oh, come on. Cause this needs to happen, I just really need this to happen.” Ciara said.

"She deserves it. You deserve it…I look at y’all and I’m like ‘They’re so — he is so fly, Chrissy is so beautiful and so dope, and she holds you down. This is the spirit talking through me right here.” she added.

Ad

Ciara wrapped up her interruption, saying that when she looks at Jim Jones and Chrissy’s relationship with love, she sees how deeply they inspire others, and that it’s finally time for them to make it official.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.