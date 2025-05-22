Russell Wilson and wife Ciara often share their lives as parents of four children on social media. Whether it's special occasions and holidays or family vacations, the family has shown how much they value their time together.

On Wednesday, the New York Giants quarterback posted a video of his family on Instagram. Clips of Ciara and their children, Future, Sienna, Win and Amora were all included in the clip set to the Matt Berry song "Take My Hand." Wilson added a touching caption calling his family his "everything."

"My reason for EVERYTHING 🙏🏾 @ciara," Russell wrote.

Wilson's video also featured the new social media trend "this is the whole point," where people share a glimpse of their lives.

Ciara and Wilson married in 2016 after they started dating in 2015. Along with Ciara's son from a previous relationship, the couple welcomed three more children.

Russell Wilson celebrated stepson Future's 11th birthday

Russell Wilson celebrated his stepson Future's 11th birthday on Monday. In a post on Instagram, Wilson shared some moments he had with him through the years, which includes plenty of sporting events.

The New York Giants quarterback praised Future for being a great model to his younger siblings, and how much of an impact he has made on his life.

"Happy birthday Future!!! ❤️ We’re so proud of the young man you are! 11 years old and you somehow teach me something new every day! God has abundance in store for you! Not only are you a great son, a best friend, but you are the best big brother to Sienna, Win and Amora! You are the Light of the World! Daddy and Mommy love you so much!!! @ciara," Wilson captioned.

Just a few days before the big birthday celebration, the family was in attendance at Yankee Stadium for the Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets. Wilson chatted with Yankees captain Aaron Judge during batting practice, and also took some photos with his children.

Wilson is a member of the Yankees after his MLB rights were traded from the Texas Rangers in 2018. Wilson, who was a two-sport athlete during his collegiate years, made his debut in the iconic pinstripes in March 2018's spring training. He pinched hit for Judge and struck out in his one and only at-bat.

