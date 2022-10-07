"He kept trying me, so I made him pay" - Colts CB Stephon Gilmore shuts down Russell Wilson in style

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos came up short in their 12 -9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts Thursday night, thanks in large part to Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore picked off Wilson in the end zone late in the fourth quarter and then broke up the Broncos quarterback's pass on fourth down to seal the win for the visiting Colts.

After the victory, Gilmore spoke to sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung and the cornerback didn't hold back, saying:

"They tried me like two times in a row the play before [the interception]. I knew he was gonna come back and I had to make him pay. He kept trying me, so I made him pay."

To Gilmore's point, Denver's offense went after the two-time All-Pro a number of times in Thursday night's matchup.

Wilson targeted Gilmore eight times, but the Super Bowl-winning cornerback allowed just three receptions for 18 yards, and Gilmore added five tackles, two pass breakups and his first interception in the Colts' second win of the season.

As for this Broncos offense, they continue to struggle with Wilson under center.

Russell Wilson, Broncos offense struggle

The Denver Broncos QB offensive woes continue

The Broncos suffered their second straight loss Thursday night with the offense under the nine-time Pro Bowler still struggling.

The Broncos QB threw for 274 yards passing and two interceptions versus the Colts.

So far, the former Seattle Seahawks star has thrown four touchdowns and three interceptions in five games for Denver.

Overall, the offense is near the bottom of the league in both total yards and points per game.

Needless to say, Broncos fans aren't too happy with their slow start to the season, placing the blame mostly on their quarterback.

Denver is now under .500 with a 2-3 record as they look to bounce back against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 6.

