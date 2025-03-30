Russell Wilson supports wife Ciara as pop icon steps up for cancer awareness

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara often show support for each other in their endeavors. This weekend was no different as the quarterback supported his wife and their Why Not You Foundation in their quest to raise money to fight Cancer alongside another longstanding nonprofit organization.

Wilson shared a photo of himself standing on stage next to his wife at an event with The V Foundation.

"Raising money for cancer! Victory over Cancer!" Wilson wrote on Saturday.

Wilson showed support for wife Ciara as she raised awareness for Cancer research (image credit: instagram/dangerusswilson)

In the official post from The V Foundation, Ciara performed on stage as Wilson proudly clapped for her.

"Our board members @ciara and @dangerusswilson are bringing the impact at the V Foundation for Cancer Research Sonoma Epicurean!"-The V Foundation captioned.

Wilson and Ciara are board members of The V Foundation, which was established in 1993 by late college basketball coach Jim Valvano.

Ciara supports husband Russell Wilson as he embarks on new chapter with Giants

The New York Giants have their new QB as Russell Wilson inked a one-year $10.5 million deal on Wednesday. The team's official Instagram account shared a photo of him and his wife Ciara celebrating the moment.

In the comments section, Ciara expressed her excitement for her husband's newest chapter.

"Beyond excited! Go Big Blue! @nygiants," Ciara wrote.

Ciara showed her excitement for Wilson to play with the New York Giants (image credit: instagram/nygiants)

The couple continued their celebration by having a date night at the New York Knicks game, sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden. Wilson will join a QB room alongside Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito. The Giants have the third overall draft selection, and while a QB was expected to be their target, it remains to be seen if that is still the direction the team will take.

