"A city that knows how to win" - Broncos star Russell Wilson takes shot at former club Seahawks

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason in a blockbuster trade. The trade sent tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, quarterback Drew Lock, 2022 first-, second- and fifth-round picks and 2023 first- and second-round picks.

Wilson is happy to be a Bronco and seems to be happy to be out of Seattle. It seems he may have recently taken a shot at his former team by saying that he's in a city that wants to win.

Here's what he said:

"It's been a blessing to come here, an amazing city like Denver, to be a part of it, I have some amazing teammates, an amazing coaching staff but also, when I came here, once the trade happened, I said, listen, I want to make sure that I go to a city that wants to win."

He continued:

"I want to make sure I that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win. And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver and so, I think we have a chance.”

Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos will face the Seattle Seahawks in week one

There's no better way to open up a season for the Broncos. Wilson and Denver will face his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in week one this season.

When questioned regarding the fixture, Wilson said he needs to keep his emotions away from the field.

Here's what he said:

"I think it’s going to be an exciting time. Obviously, Seattle’s meant the world to me over the past 10 years. It’s a special place, special place to play, Lumen Field. I have a high regard for all those guys over there and what they do."

He continued:

"I think for me, it’s non-emotional, though—it’s got to be non-emotional. You’ve got to be able to go into it with an understanding that it’s just ball. And also understand that there’s been amazing times. There’s been a lot of touchdowns there, won a lot of games there. So I had a great experience."

He added that Seattle will always have a special place in his heart:

"It’ll always be a special place in my heart forever. So for me, it’s about going up there and trying to play the best football for our football team here and try to go and win.”

It will be fascinating to see Wilson and his Broncos take the field against his old team when the season kicks off later this year.

