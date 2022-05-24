WATCH: Russell Wilson shares insights on his 'beautiful' working relationship with NFL legend Peyton Manning 

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been developing a relationship with Peyton Manning this off-season. The former Super-Bowl winning Broncos quarterback has been a huge influence on Wilson since his arrival in Denver.

The quarterback spoke with reporters about how Manning has taken him under his wing since he's arrived.

Here's what he said:

"Since I've gotten here, he's kind of taken me under his wing in a beautiful way."

He went on to say:

"But obviously, the thing that Peyton and I both love is football. We can spend all day watching football together... It's fun just to be around arguably the world's greatest ever to play the game at that position. To be able to learn and ask questions and vice versa, talk football ... that's the fun part."

The two even had some fun as they unveiled the Broncos' 2022 schedule together.

Peyton Manning's influence on Russell Wilson since his arrival in Denver

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

Even before Wilson's comments about Manning earlier this week, Manning gave the quarterback a warm welcome upon being traded to Denver. Manning said that he'll be a resource for the former Seahawks star.

Manning said:

“I try to be there as a resource for Russell if he has questions. I have shared with him a couple of things that helped me in my transition. And I've also shared that with the Broncos, with Coach Hackett, who reached out to me."

He went on to say:

"It's a lot of little things. Can you implement the same cadence that he had in Seattle? Any common plays that he really liked in Seattle. I would put those in the Broncos playbook and Denver did that with me."

Manning added:

"When I signed here as a free agent, I was of course coming off an injury. So the Broncos did a lot of things to help make the transition much easier. Coach Hackett will do that with Russell. He's already established himself as a leader in this locker room and with these young receivers. I'm expecting big things out of him starting this year.”

Wilson has the same Super Bowl winning expectations that Manning had upon arriving in Denver. Manning defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 with a 24-10 victory and retired shortly afterwards. It was Manning's second Super Bowl victory, as he won one with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007. In that game, he led the team to a 29-17 victory against the Chicago Bears.

CNN @CNN Denver Broncos take Super Bowl 50 with 24 – 10 win over Carolina Panthers. cnn.it/1nW3d49 Denver Broncos take Super Bowl 50 with 24 – 10 win over Carolina Panthers. cnn.it/1nW3d49 https://t.co/510Gs1ZPlS

It took Manning a few years to win, but he got the job done, capping off his incredible career.

To acquire Wilson, Denver gave up two first-rounds, two second-rounds, a fifth-round pick, Shelby Harris, and Noah Fant. Though this may seem like a lot, if it leads to a Lombardi Trophy, the cost will soon be forgotten.

Edited by John Maxwell