Russell Wilson teases offseason prep at Georgia Tech with Darius Slayton, Theo Johnson

Super Bowl XLVIII champion Russell Wilson played for the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year contract last season. He helped them to a 10-7 campaign and the wild card round of the playoffs, where they lost to the Ravens. After becoming a free agent, Wilson signed a one-year deal worth up to $21 million with the New York Giants.

Russell Wilson is putting in the work to prepare for his Big Apple debut. On Thursday, the quarterback shared a story on Instagram about training together with new teammates Darius Slayton and TE Theo Johnson.

In the story, Russell Wilson shared a picture of Georgia Tech's training field. He tagged both Slayton and Johnson in the story, talking about how they are sweating it out on the field for the Giants' 2025 campaign.

"Good Work Day!" Wilson wrote in the caption of the story.

Wilson's IG story

The New York Giants had an underwhelming 3-14 campaign last season. They parted ways with ex-QB1 Daniel Jones midway through the season after he failed to make an impact. Tommy DeVito replaced Jones as the team's starting quarterback and is the only one to return for another season with the program.

Apart from signing Wilson, the Giants also acquired Jameis Winston on a two-year, $8 million contract. He is projected to be the backup to Wilson alongside Tommy DeVito on the QB depth chart.

The Giants have the No.3 pick in this year's draft and are expected to sign a quarterback for the future. Experts and analysts project them to acquire Shedeur Sanders and have him develop for a year under the Super Bowl XLVIII champion before being handed the reins as the team's starting signal-caller.

Russell Wilson shares expectations after joining the New York Giants

During his introductory press conference, the veteran quarterback set clear expectations about his stint with the New York Giants. Wilson stated that he expects to be the team's starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

He also stated that he wants to help cultivate a winning culture in the franchise.

"I expect to be the starter and come in here and be ready to rock and roll every day. I think this team is really looking for someone to lead them in every way in terms of the process."

"In the offseason, during the season, our habits and our thought processs and how we create a great winning culture and how do we continue to establish that and to really build on things that we do well," Wilson said.

This will be Russell Wilson's fourth team in the NFL. It will be interesting to see if he can elevate the Giants as a potential playoff contender this upcoming season.

