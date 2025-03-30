Russell Wilson and wife Ciara help raise $3,000,000 for cancer research 

Russell Wilson and Ciara transformed their star power into real impact at the V Foundation's Sonoma Epicurean event on Sunday. During the event, they helped raise $3 million for cancer research as board members of the V Foundation.

Ad

Following the fundraiser, Ciara shared the achievement on X:

"3 Million Raised Tonight!!! What a blessing to be a part of this magical night! Moments like this mean so much to @DangeRussWilson and I! #VictoryOverCancer #WhyNotYou."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The foundation itself recognized its contributions, posting:

"Our board members @ciara and @DangeRussWilson are bringing the impact at the V Foundation for Cancer Research Sonoma Epicurean!"

In an introductory video for the V Foundation, Ciara summarized the event's purpose:

"We are all gonna be impacting lives together, we're gonna be saving lives together which is obviously a very beautiful and very powerful thing."

Ad

Russell Wilson's leadership extends to the fight against cancer

NFL: Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn

In the same introductory video, Russell Wilson highlighted the emotional reward of supporting cancer research:

Ad

"When you see the difference that fundraising and doing events like this with the foundation and seeing young kids like, 'Thank you for helping me,' then also seeing that there is no more cancer, how could you not?"

The funds raised at this event will support several research teams, providing each study with an additional three to four years of financing for innovative cancer research. Over the past 25 years, the V Foundation has raised more than $168 million through its wine country activities.

Ad

The foundation was established in 1993 by basketball coach Jim Valvano to achieve "Victory Over Cancer" through sponsoring innovative research. Since then, it has provided more than $353 million in grants to renowned researchers at leading cancer hospitals across the country.

The event featured many cancer survivors, including Leslie Sbrocco, award-winning television host and 2024 V Foundation Sonoma Epicurean Honoree.

Russell Wilson and Ciara's efforts extend through their own Why Not You Foundation. It was established in 2014 to empower young people through health, leadership and education programs. Their foundation collaborates with the V Foundation to accelerate cancer research and provide direct support to young patients battling the disease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.