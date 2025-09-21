"Ryan Clark is an absolute clown: NFL fans rip ex-Steelers star for comments on Ashton Jeanty not having "IT" factor

  • home icon
By Prasen
Modified Sep 21, 2025 13:06 GMT
NFL fans rip Ryan Clark for comments on Ashton Jeanty not having "IT" factor [Source: IMAGN]

Ryan Clark hit the wrong nerves of fans with a scorching hot take on running back Ashton Jeanty. Ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 3 clash with the Washington Commanders, the former Steelers defensive back questioned the rookie’s “it” factor. Clark said ESPN's "First Take,"

"To me, Ashton Jeanty doesn’t have that pop, doesn’t have that thing that makes him different. What’s Ashton Jeanty’s ‘it’ factor? Because when you got it, you got it, and it pops.”

He downplayed Jeanty’s monster final year at Boise State with 29 touchdowns and over 2,600 yards, crediting it to weaker competition.

He doubled down, asking, “You think Derwin James is going to get tired of hitting him? You think these linebackers in the league are going to get tired of hitting him?”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans were not impressed. One fan said,

“Ryan Clark is an absolute clown. This dude does not belong on TV.”
Another said, "Ryan Clark gotta retire man."
One X user tweeted, "CTE is hitting Ryan Clark heavy, huh? "
"The fact that Ryan Clark is still employed is beyond me," tweeted one more.
"Take Ryan Clark off the air, ESPN. Do it for us," said one fan.
"Hot take culture ruining sports," commented another.

Ashton Jeanty’s NFL start hasn’t matched the hype. He has 81 rushing yards on 30 carries (2.7 yards per carry), but supporters insist it’s far too early to label the sixth overall pick a bust.

Ryan Clark gives opinion on Shedeur Sanders' potential development under Lamar Jackson

The ex-Steeler safety is backing Shedeur Sanders’ bold call to pass on a potential opportunity to be Lamar Jackson’s backup in Baltimore. The ESPN analyst said on The Pivot that the move was “the right decision.”

“If the reports of Shedeur turning down the Ravens are true, then I say good for him,” Clark said. “Lamar Jackson is the greatest, most dynamic, & impactful runner of the football to have ever played the QB position… Oh, and a historically efficient passer.”

Clark stressed that no one will take snaps from Jackson anytime soon.

“No one is playing QB for the Ravens as long as that man is standing upright,” he added.
Instead, Sanders sits as QB3 in Cleveland behind Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel.

