47 days after apologizing for bringing RG III's wife in Angel Reese controversy, Ryan Clark makes stance clear in latest comments

The drama between former NFL players Robert Griffin III and Ryan Clark has once again made headlines. It started when RGIII called out fans going after WNBA star Angel Reese on Thursday.

Reese was selected for the cover of NBA2K26, which caused a debate among fans. Some believe that Catlin Clark should've been on the cover, with one fan even uploading a disrespectful photoshopped picture of Reese.

Griffin III, taking to X (aka Twitter), claimed that he had spoken to people in Reese's inner circle about her rival, Catlin Clark, asking the Chicago Sky star to tighten it.

That prompted the WNBA star to give RGIII a crisp reply:

"Lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work," Reese wrote.

Following Reese's tweet, Ryan Clark also called out the former QB and said that he should admit he was wrong and move on:

During an earlier online feud about how African-American women athletes are portrayed in sports, Ryan Clark had controversially brought up RGIII's wife, Grete Griffin, and their household dynamics but apologized for it on X, acknowledging "crossing boundaries".

The feud started after Griffin's commentary about Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul on Angel Reese during an Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky game in May. Griffin said that Reese "hated" Caitlin Clark, prompting Ryan Clark's response by bringing up Griffin's wife, for which Ryan later apologized.

An Instagram post made by The Shade Room recapped the latest online drama, captioning it:

"Former NFL quarterback #RobertGriffinIII called out racism after a commenter made an image targeting Chicago Sky star #AngelReese following the release of her on the cover of NBA 2K26. In the picture, she is depicted with a monkey photoshopped onto her face."

The post caught the attention of former NFL player-turned analyst Clark, who took a shot at RGIII. Clark said that whatever he said about Griffin III stands and that he won't apologize for it.

Check out a screenshot of Clark's comment below:

A screenshot of Clark's comment. [Image credits: Instagram]

Former Chicago Sky player also called out Robert Griffin III

Former Chicago forward Imani McGee-Stafford didn't like Robert Griffin III's comments about Angel Reese.

An Instagram post made by The Jasmine Brand covered the online back-and-forth between RGIII and Reese. McGee-Stafford didn't hold back, calling out Grinnin III:

"This grown man still talking about a 22 yr old unwarranted is CORNY,” McGee-Stafford wrote.

Imani McGee-Stafford spent four years in the WNBA, playing for the Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream and the Dallas Wings. The star played 121 games, averaging 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.

