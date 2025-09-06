"Ryan Clark is a complete embarrassment": NFL fans rip Steelers champ for insulting Peter Schrager in heated debate during ESPN's Get Up

Former NFL player Ryan Clark raised a lot of eyebrows on Friday after he engaged in a heated back-and-forth with analyst Peter Schrager. Clark, a former Pittsburgh Steelers player, brought up a controversial argument when discussing CeeDee Lamb's performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. Schrager, Clark, Dan Orlovsky, Tony Brusci and Mike Greenberg debated whether Lamb had responsibility in the Dallas Cowboys' 24-20 loss to the Eagles on Thursday. When Schrager defended the veteran wide receiver, Clark interjected and said his co-host was talking like somebody who never played the game. &quot;We shouldn't do this on TV, so I apologize if people think this is rude... That's the non-player in you,&quot; Clark said.Schrager defended himself by saying that, as a non-former player, he offered a different perspective than what three former NFL pros. Clark responded by asking Schrager to let him finish, as he wasn't attacking his fellow analyst. These comments raised plenty of eyebrows among fans, with many calling out Clark for his approach to Schrager's comments. &quot;Ryan Clark just gets worse by the day. 'I actually played in the NFL.' Yes we know Clark, that's why we're all shocked by how God awful you are in the media,&quot; one fan said. Ball Watcher @Ball_Watcher513LINKRyan Clark just gets worse by the day. &quot;I actually played in the NFL.&quot; Yes we know Clark, that's why we're all shocked by how God awful you are in the media.&quot;The day Ryan Clark gets fired from Sports TV and I don’t have to see his name again is the day I can enjoy it,&quot; another fan said. Tyler LaRocca @TylerCLaRoccaLINKThe day Ryan Clark gets fired from Sports TV and I don’t have to see his name again is the day I can enjoy it.&quot;The problem is the ex-players are teaming up on this guy Schrager when he is the voice of reason here,&quot; another fan said. Trader Jones @hotpotaterLINKThe problem is the ex-players are teaming up on this guy Schrager when he is the voice of reason here. Not to mention Miles Sanders FUMBLED the football in the RED ZONE. That was a huge factor and cost the cowboys the game. CD Lamb can’t be the full blame with that fumbleClark continued to receive heat, with fans attacking his takes while defending Peter Schrager. &quot;Schraeger is an infinitely better analyst than Clark. Just because you played in the NFL doesn’t make you a football expert, and it definitely doesn’t make you likable or correct in this discussion,&quot; one fan said. &quot;Two things can be true at the same time. Peter Schrager didn’t play. And Ryan Clark is dumb,&quot; another fan said. &quot;It’s gotta be so impossible to work with Ryan Clark. He’s legit the worst person in sports media. Also it’s not a flex you were a player as an analyst it’s embarrassing that you got a job doing this while being terrible at said job just because you were a player,&quot; another fan wrote. Ryan Clark clashed with former ESPN colleague Robert Griffin III on social media Ryan Clark hasn't shied away from expressing his opinion regardless of where he is and who he's talking to. Back in May, he engaged in a back-and-forth with Robert Griffin III after the former Washington Commanders QB claimed Angel Reese hated fellow WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Their feud went on for a couple of weeks, and the situation has been brought up again every now and then. Clark's comments have raised many eyebrows around the league, but he's not losing sleep over that.