Patrick Mahomes and Shohei Ohtani are the two biggest names in the NFL and MLB, respectively. However, one sport gets more coverage than the other. Shows like First Take, Undisputed, and others are spending hours talking about the regular season for the NFL but only moments talking about playoff baseball in the MLB.

Taking to Twitter/X, one user directly asked the shows and their guests about the gap in coverage, claiming that racism plays a factor. Here's how the question was phrased:

"The MLB had games last night, but these morning debate shows always talking about the majority black sports. Why don't the majority white sports get the same scrutiny/ coverage as the NFL, NBA?"

Clark responded, condemning the thought that race is a factor:

"You think it has to do with the color of the athletes or the popularity of the sport bro? Cmon man, everything ain’t racism. Football & basketball are more popular and more people tune into games. Also [they] tune in to hear about them. It’s not all scrutiny. It’s also praise."

Patrick Mahomes slips after nearly losing to Zach Wilson

Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets

Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl last year and in a way, they are expected to repeat another dominant season. They started 0-1 but crawled their way to 3-1 by their offensive standards. The team defeated the Chicago Bears in explosive fashion but otherwise have been unable to cross 25 points in any other game.

Sunday Night Football might have been Mahomes' worst performance of the season after the quarterback threw for one touchdown and two interceptions in primetime against the New York Jets. The Chiefs still ultimately won the game, but it was much closer than anyone expected.

Through four games, the quarterback has thrown for eight touchdowns and four interceptions. The ratio is the third worst in the AFC West. Comparing with other QBs in the league, Russell Wilson has thrown for nine touchdowns and two interceptions, Justin Herbert has thrown for seven touchdowns and one interception, and Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for five touchdowns and six interceptions.

Mahomes will hope to regain ground on that ratio over the next week as he prepares to face the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos. Denver's defense surrendered four touchdowns to Justin Fields, so Chiefs fans are mostly licking their chops. Will Mahomes regain his undisputed crown on top of the AFC West?