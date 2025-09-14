"Ryan Clark needs to STFU": NFL fans sound off as ex-Steelers champ doubles down on Tom Brady "generational talent" comments

Fans did not agree with Ryan Clark after he doubled down on his comments about Tom Brady. Last week on ESPN's 'First Take', the ex-Steelers star said he did not view the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion as a generational talent. Clark argued that players like Patrick Mahomes and John Elway are the only ones who can be classified in this category.On 'The Pivot' podcast, Clark argued why Tom Brady is not a generational talent in his eyes.&quot;First off, I think the generational talent conversation is a fun one, right?&quot; Clark said. &quot;It's a fun one to have. And when you mentioned Manning, Brady and Brees, if any of those threes is going to be a generational talent, to me its Peyton Manning, right?&quot;Peyton Manning was the number one quarterback when he came out of high school. He was the surefire number one overall pick. He had a level of arm talent and understanding and anticipation based on the generation he was in, the era that he was in that made him special. Hard work made Tom Brady special. ... He changed who he was. When you got 199th overall, the talent piece of your generational talent piece is missing.&quot;Fans expressed their disagreement with Clark in the comments.Joey Baggs @ESPNJJN99LINK@SavageSports_ Imagine being this incredibly stupidash @ashleymacevedoLINKRyan Clark needs to stfu. When did he become so boldly loud and wrong?JC686 @jc_686LINK@SavageSports_ Total idiotAl LeBlanc @AlLeBlanc13LINK@SavageSports_ I had always taken his commentary as thoughtful and analytical. On Brady, his conclusions are incredibly off the mark. Brady has seven rings earned with two franchises. His leadership and skillset can’t be questioned and if he isn’t a generational talent, there are none.Vinnie Maclean @MacleanVinnieLINK@SavageSports_ I can’t listen to this guy anywhere anymore ! He doesn’t make alot sense on any takes honestly! Very few ! He certainly missed on this take 💯! Whatever show he’s on l turn the channel!Tom Brady was not a highly touted prospect in college. He spent five seasons with the Michigan Wolverines (1995-1999) before the New England Patriots drafted him with the 199th pick in 2000.However, he quickly changed the narrative surrounding his career, leading the franchise to six Super Bowls. Brady won his seventh Lombardi trophy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 season before retiring in February 2023.The former quarterback began a new chapter as an analyst for FOX Sports. He is also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.Erin Andrews reveals real reason why Tom Brady agreed to $375 million deal with FOXIn 2022, it was reported that Tom Brady had signed a 10-year deal worth $375 million as an analyst for FOX Sports.During an interview with US Magazine, his colleague Erin Andrews revealed why Brady joined the world of broadcasting.&quot;He walked into our broadcast booth, never having done it before,&quot; Andrews said. &quot;I was so proud of him because he didn't need to do this. He didn't need fame, he didn't need the money, he didn't need any of it. But he loves the game that much. He wanted to be a part of this. I thought he got better, and he got better fast. I thought his improvement was amazing.&quot;However, not everyone is pleased to listen to Tom Brady in the booth. After he called last week's Commanders vs Giants game, Skip Bayless criticized his 'bland' commentary on social media.