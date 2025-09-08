Skip Bayless labels Tom Brady "bland" for his broadcasting during Giants-Commanders Week 1 game 

Skip Bayless criticized Tom Brady's commentary again during the Week 1 matchup between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. The sports columnist expressed his disapproval on Monday.

"I'm sorry, Tom Brady is as bland as an announcer as he was all-time greatest as a quarterback. From Capt. Comeback to Capt. Obvious," Bayless tweeted.

It wasn't the first time Bayless voiced his concerns about Brady's transition to broadcasting. He compared Brady's commentary to then-Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in November, suggesting that his analysis lacked depth and was filled with clichéd observations.

“Tom Brady drove me nuts during the Detroit-Green Bay game with his endless, giddy captain obvious blabber," Bayless said, via "The Skip Bayless Show." "He just talks and talks and talks some more about what is just so cliche, obvious, so annoyingly obvious, so Patriot-Brady talking to the media obvious, so eager to be nice-guy Tom obvious.

“So little insight, so many words, so many on-camera closeups. ‘Hi, I’m Tom Brady’. Yeah, we know, unfortunately, we know, Tom.”

Brady signed a 10-year $375 million contract with FOX in 2022 to be its lead NFL analyst. He has gotten mixed reviews for his broadcasting style.

Tom Brady takes jab at Rob Gronkowski during FOX Commanders-Giants broadcast

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski shared a playful exchange during the Washington Commanders and New York Giants game on Sunday. The FOX analyst poked fun at Gronkowski’s reputation for being late.

“Can I say something first?” Brady said. “I’m glad Gronk (Gronkowski) was on time today. Usually, you know, the first few weeks of the season is a little bit off, but I’m glad he was here early.”

Gronkowski responded to it.

“Always coming after me,” Gronkowski said

The former teammates have a long history that goes beyond football and back to their time with the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski praised Brady earlier in the broadcast.

“You’re 12 years older than me, and you’re kinda looking younger than me," Gronkowski said. "Whatever you’re doing is working. Keep it up, my man.”

Brady countered that he hasn't forgotten about the shots he fired at him.

“You know what, I gotta keep you on your toes over there, Brady said. "You took a lot of shots at me over the years. I’m coming back.”

Gronkowski warned Brady that he will get back at him next week.

“I am coming for you next week, Tommy Boy, so watch out," Gronkowski said.

Their lighthearted rivalry added a humorous moment to the broadcast as Gronkowski replaced Jimmy Johnson in the FOX NFL Sunday analyst seat.

