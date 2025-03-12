Ryan Clark questions Vikings' plan with $21,850,000 QB amid Aaron Rodgers possibility

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the most interesting teams to watch in the next few days. With Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones leaving the team in free agency, first-round quarterback JJ McCarthy, on a $21.85 million rookie deal, is expected to start in 2025. However, there's still an interesting movement to follow.

A report from NFL insider Dianna Russini stated that the organization is intrigued by the possibility of signing veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 season:

"Vikings decision-makers are still evaluating their options at quarterback, including the possibility of signing Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP is intrigued by the idea of playing in Minnesota. For now, it’s a waiting game," Russini reported.

Ryan Clark, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star and current ESPN analyst, does not understand the Vikings' plans. After using a first-round pick on McCarthy during the 2024 NFL draft, he wants to know when Minnesota will give him a chance to prove his worth instead of signing veteran quarterbacks.

"If you truly feel, and maybe they feel like this in Minnesota, if you truly feel you can go win a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers, and you can't with JJ McCarthy, then you do it. But how long are we going to kick the JJ McCarthy plan down the road?

"If Aaron Rodgers comes in here, and you go to the NFC championship, do we say again, 'Hey, JJ, we gonna put you on hold one more year because Aaron got us to the NFC championship,' or when JJ gets an opportunity to show you that he's worth the job?"

McCarthy did not play in his rookie season due to a torn meniscus suffered in practice. Sam Darnold had an unexpectedly great season in his place, leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record. However, he has now signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

How much cap space do the Vikings still have available?

After the first three days of free agency, Minnesota still holds $38.1 million in cap space for the 2025 season.

If the team signs Aaron Rodgers on the market, they'd use most of their available cap space on his signing. NBC sports reporter Mike Florio reported that Rodgers' market value is around $45 million per year.

