Ryan Clark urges Steelers to tank in 2025 for Arch Manning as Aaron Rodgers keeps future unclear

Arch Manning has just started for two games in his collegiate journey. Despite his minimal on-field display, his hype among various fans and analysts is close to the Tim Tebow mania that took place from 2006-2009.

Many fans and analysts discuss the probability of Manning declaring for the NFL draft and even project the current Longhorns quarterback as the No. 1 pick. Making a plea to the Pittsburgh Steelers to tank for Manning, analyst Ryan Clark said:

“To me, this isn’t a team that’s ready to compete,” Ryan Clark said on "Get Up" on Wednesday. “Which I’m fine with because I felt like you didn’t make a decision to get a quarterback in the draft. Maybe your evaluation was that none of them were good enough and that Aaron Rodgers was better, but if you’re gonna suck, suck all the way.

"Let’s go get Arch or let’s go get Nussmeier. Let’s get somebody that can really go. But don’t add more to this team and try to get Aaron Rodgers and be mediocre enough to not pick high.”

Manning is already projected to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy, despite his competitor, Garrett Nussmeier, who has appeared in 18 games. The 2025 college football season will be the first in which Manning will take the spotlight on himself after spending two years behind Quinn Ewers.

Steve Sarkisian weighs in on Arch Manning's future at Texas

After the 2025 college football season, Manning will be eligible to declare for the draft. However, that would just mean one year of collegiate experience for the Longhorns quarterback.

Historically, the Manning family has not been doing things that way. Peyton Manning acted as Tennessee's starting quarterback for four years, along with Eli Manning, who spent his time at Ole Miss from 1999-2003, making an appearance in 43 games.

Regarding what Arch Manning could do, Steve Sarkisian hopes the Longhorns play a long season through January, leading him to think about whether he should come back or declare for the NFL draft.

"I hope he's got a really hard decision to make around Jan. 21," Sarkisian said on Monday, as per Athlon Sports. "That means we played a long time. That means he played a really good season. And that means he's trying to figure out, 'Do I want one more year in the burnt orange or is it time to go to the NFL.

"I hope it's a really hard decision. I hope it's not a no-brainer to come back to school."

Manning is widely predicted to declare for the 2027 NFL draft, which will take place in Washington, as President Donald Trump announced on May 5.

