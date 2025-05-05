“Arch Manning will be #1”: Fans react as Donald Trump announces Washington hosting 2027 NFL draft

After a successful event in Detroit in 2024, followed by one full of ups and downs in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the NFL has announced the location for the 2027 draft.

U.S. President Donald Trump met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the White House to announce that the 2027 NFL draft will be held at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The announcement was made on Monday, with Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser present. Trump called the upcoming event "a celebration of one of the country's most cherished cultural institutions."

While some fans expressed excitement about Arch Manning's name potentially being called first, others shared their concerns.

"That'll be the draft in which Arch will be #1," one wrote.

"Why the hell did they need to go to the White House for this? Why couldn't they just go to the Commanders' stadium?" another tweeted.

"So much for keeping sports outta politics," one said.

Others were optimistic as they wished to hear Manning's name called.

"This does look pretty incredible. And like I said ... I think it's probably most likely that it'll be the draft Arch Manning is in, should he play as well as many expect," one fan commented.

"The thought of Arch Manning (3rd generation from “First Family of Football”) being announced as the first pick in the 2027 NFL draft on the National Mall is pretty wild!" another fan wrote.

"I see the future and it is glorious. PRESIDENT TRUMP: “With the number one overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, the _____ select ARCH MANNING, Quarterback from the University of Texas," a fan said.

Steve Sarkisian shares whether Arch Manning should declare for the 2026 NFL draft

Arch Manning waited as the Longhorns' backup for two years behind Quinn Ewers, and he's ready to take charge as the QB1 in 2025.

There has been a lot of speculation about whether Manning will leave college after just one year or come back and play again.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian discussed what he hopes to see from him and his team next season.

"Here's what I hope, I hope he's got a really hard decision to make around Jan. 21," Sarkisian said on April 28, via Inside Texas. "That means we played a long time. That means he played a really good season. And that means he's trying to figure out do I want one more year in the burnt orange or is it time to go to the NFL. I hope it's a really hard decision. I hope it's not a no-brainer to come back to school."

According to analysts, Manning will be in the same draft class as DJ Lagway, Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams, among others.

