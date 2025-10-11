“They gonna mess with your life”: Ryan Clark warns A.J. Brown over media denial of players-only meeting with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley

A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley, and Jalen Hurts have every reason to be on the edge of panic. After reaching the Super Bowl the first time in 2022, Hurts' Eagles followed the breakout season up with a season that started 10-1 but finished 11-6. Once again, after reaching the Super Bowl last season, the Eagles started hot at 4-0 and have slid to 4-2.

Ad

As the situation has deteriorated, the trio of stars did what many struggling teams do: they held a private meeting. When Brown was asked about the meeting, however, he refused to give a straight answer. NFL analyst Ryan Clark warned Brown against holding out on the media on a Friday edition of "First Take."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't get what you think is going to come from answering that way," Clark said. "When you obviously know when the reporters come to you or the media comes to you to ask you about a meeting that you know you had, it's because they already know you had it.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"To say I don't recall something that happened that week, whether it didn't or it did happen, is now you playing in the face of the media. ... When you play in the face of the media, they gonna mess with your life. They're going to mess with your career. They're going to make it difficult to function."

Ad

As a member of the media, Clark's warning comes across as a threat to the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver.

Clark, who has plenty of experience interviewing players on "The Pivot," knows what it's like to be stonewalled by a player. He also knows how the media can change the reputation of a player based on how he treats them. Whether it was a courtesy warning or a threat, the pressure is on for Brown to change his media face.

Ad

A.J. Brown shows encouraging signs of life

A.J. Brown at Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants - Source: Getty

While the tone might be changing in Philadelphia in many ways amid the team's nosedive, there is one aspect that appears to be getting better. A.J. Brown has seen his usage increase weekly since Sept. 28. On Sept. 28, Brown had just two catches for seven yards.

Ad

On Oct. 5 against the Denver Broncos, he earned five catches for 43 yards. Against the New York Giants on Oct. 9, the receiver earned six catches for 80 yards, making a few highlight catches in the process.

While things are far from perfect and even seemingly getting worse team-wide, the Brown-Hurts connection appears to be on the mend.

It's going to need to get even better, however, if A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles are to defeat the Minnesota Vikings following their mini-bye.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More