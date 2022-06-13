"I had no idea what I was doing" - Ryan Fitzpatrick recalls the most memorable game of his 17-year NFL career

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick recently decided to call it quits after 17 seasons in the NFL. His last year in the NFL was with the Washington Commanders. He spent much of it on injured reserve after suffering a hip subluxation during the first game of the season.

The former quarterback was a recent guest on the Adam Schefter podcast and was asked to name one or more of his most memorable NFL games that he participated in. The first that came to mind for the former signal caller was the very first game of his career:

"So in 2005...Rams versus the Texans (was the) first ever game I played in. (We were) down 21. We came in and won 33-27 in overtime. That was really cool for me, because that was Marshall Faulk, Steven Jackson, Torry Holt, Isaac Bruce, Orlando Pace."

He continued:

"It was crazy. It was absolutely crazy. I had no idea what I was doing and we went and came back and won the game in overtime with a screen to Kevin Curtis and he goes for 50."

The different NFL teams Ryan Fitzpatrick played for

Like many veteran NFL quarterbacks, Ryan Fitzpatrick played for several teams during his career. With his career now over, he played for a total of nine teams (named below).

He played for the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and the Washington Football Team (now Commanders).

Of those nine franchises, he spent most of his time with the Buffalo Bills, as he played for them from 2009-2012. As for what's next for the former Harvard alum, it has been reported that he is currently in talks with Amazon for a role going forward, so it appears that NFL fans haven't seen the last of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The recently retired signal-caller was the 250th pick in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL Draft. During his college years at Harvard, he was named Ivy League Player of the Year in 2004 and First-Team Ivy League in the same year.

He ends his career with 34,990 yards passing, 223 touchdowns, 169 interceptions and a passer rating of 82.3. His career completion percentage is 60.7. Fitzpatrick also totaled 2,625 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns.

