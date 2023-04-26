Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud didn't fare well on the S2 Cognitive Test during the pre-draft process. Now, former first-round draft pick Ryan Leaf has some thoughts about the information being made public.

Stroud, who was a two-time Heisman Trophy Award finalist, is expected to be drafted in the top three on Thursday night. Despite the results of any off-the-field tests, it's still likely that the former Ohio State standout will be one of the first athletes to hear his name called.

While guest co-hosting NFL Network's Good Morning Football, former second-overall draft pick Ryan Leaf speculated that the Panthers may have leaked Stroud's score on the S2 Test.

He said that it was assumed that the Panthers were likely going to draft Stroud with the first overall draft pick. Leaf said that he speculated, because he doesn't know anything for sure, that the Panthers leaked that information as a reason for not drafting Stroud.

"I would have expected leading all the way up to it that it was going to be CJ Stroud. In fact, I thought CJ was the guy at the top. This S2 test whoever leaked it. And I suspect it was probably the Panthers, because I think there was probably some expectations for them to maybe go with CJ Stroud. And this is something that they can, you know, motivate and make it work out that way. Who knows? You know, that's just speculation."

Leaf also went on to say that if Stroud's draft stock continues to drop that it may actually benefit the young quarterback in the long run.

"I don't know for a fact that they did anything like that, but I ultimately think CJ slides a little bit which I think is going to be a benefit for him. The expectations may not be as high, of course, to be the number one overall pick. I think Tennessee figures they have a chance. They jump up and try to make a big trade with Arizona, pop three, and take Anthony Richardson and then the Titans and that, that's staff from the triple option if you're in the South."

Fans will now have to wait and see how the first few picks in the 2023 NFL Draft play out and whether the results of the S2 Test do play a factor in the draft process.

CJ Stroud not worried about S2 Test results

CJ Stroud at NFL Combine

As the results of CJ Stroud's S2 Test have become public, how does the former Ohio State quarterback feel about the situation? He's apparently not worried about it.

"I'm not a test taker. I play football...The people making the picks know what I can do."

On Wednesday at a pre-draft event, he said that he isn't worried about scoring just 18 percent on the S2 test and that NFL teams know what he can do on the football field.

In regard to other quarterback's results, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young scored the highest with 98 percent. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis scored 93 percent and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker scored a 46 percent.

