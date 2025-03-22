Ryan Tannehill’s wife Lauren shares 2-word reaction to NY Mets’ Jeff Francoeur’s viral parenting advice

NY Mets’ Jeff Francoeur dropped some real talk for sports parents, and it’s making waves. The former MLB outfielder-turned-broadcaster shared a simple yet powerful message about how parents' body language can impact their kids during games.

Speaking on the “Pure Athlete” podcast (March 7), Francoeur recalled how he used to glance at his parents in the stands while playing. Their reactions, whether positive or negative, directly influenced his confidence on-field. He shared,

"I would encourage parents that when your kid's game is going on, try to have good body language. I used to look at my mom and dad all the time, and if I saw an eye-roll or their head tilt back, it's like you just get deflated. I don't care how confident or good you are... [Kids] still need to look at their mom or dad and see positivity."

His message hit home for many, including Lauren Tannehill. The wife of former Titans QB Ryan Tannehill reshared the post on her Instagram stories with a simple but telling reaction:

“So good.”

Ryan Tannehill’s wife Lauren, Instagram

A Texas native, Lauren has always had an adventurous streak. She’s a fan of outdoor activities like hiking and hunting. In 2014, she briefly made headlines after accidentally leaving an AR-15 rifle (registered under Ryan Tannehill’s name) in the back seat of a rental car.

While she hasn’t shared much about her hunting hobby, her latest IG post proves she’s still tuned in when it comes to sports and parenting. And with Francoeur’s advice making the rounds, it looks like many parents, including the Tannehills, are taking notes.

Ryan Tannehill’s wife Lauren reveals foot injury with sarcastic IG post

On March 13, Lauren Tannehill, the wife of veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill revealed that she fractured two bones in her left foot while hiking.

She broke the news on her Instagram stories with a sarcastic remark:

“Didn’t see this one on the bingo card today.”

She followed up with more details, explaining that she had been dealing with the injury for three weeks.

“Fractured two bones attached to a tendon that holds up my arch! Prayers up my friends! We’re travelling like crazy and I’ll be bringing my baddie boot out of the country twice.”

Lauren and Ryan’s love story dates back to their college days. Despite attending the same university, they didn’t meet until a spring break trip in 2009. Lauren had no idea Ryan Tannehill was a football player at the time. They tied the knot in 2012 in Mexico, just months before Ryan was drafted eighth overall by the Miami Dolphins.

Now, more than a decade later, Ryan Tannehill is still grinding in the league, while Lauren is set to steer through her travels with a “baddie boot” in tow.

