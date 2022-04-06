Saints attempted to trade up for Mac Jones in 2021: Report

Mac Jones had the best season of any quarterback from the 2021 draft class. In a draft class featuring Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, Jones was the only one to make the Pro Bowl while finishing eighth in the league in completion percentage.

The New England Patriots appear to have found their successor to Tom Brady. But according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, it almost didn't happen. Howe revealed the New Orleans Saints attempted to trade up ahead of the Patriots to take the Alabama quarterback in his latest article published Wednesday. Howe wrote:

"The Saints tried several times last year to leapfrog the Patriots to steal Mac Jones as he slid down the board, according to sources. The Saints’ problem was that they couldn’t find a team that was interested in moving all the way back to No. 28."

The Saints' unsuccessful pursuit led them to start Jameis Winston in 2021. Winston performed admirably before suffering a torn ACL in Week 8. They've reloaded with Winston for 2022 and will hope he can become their long-term answer.

Meanwhile, Jones faces an unusual future and is in a unique situation for a second-year quarterback.

Mac Jones will play in 2022 without an offensive coordinator

Mac Jones and Josh McDaniels at New England Patriots Training Camp

One of the most bizarre things to come out of the NFL offseason has been what Bill Belichick is doing with his coaching staff. Last year's offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Belichick hasn't elected to name an offensive coordinator as McDaniels' replacement. In addition, Mac Jones doesn't even have a quarterback coach entering his sophomore season.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky sounded his concerns over how that will affect a young guy like Jones.

Currently, Joe Judge and Matt Patricia are Belichick's most trusted coaches. Judge is gossiped to be the likeliest candidate to work alongside Jones. However, Judge's background is in special teams, not offense.

Despite these unusual circumstances, Jones is a pro's pro. If anyone can handle not having coaches to rely on, it's someone as mentally determined and willed as Jones. Physically, he appears as strong as ever, as evident in workout videos posted Tuesday.

The Patriots recently traded for Davonte Parker to surround Jones with more weapons. Between Parker, Jakobi Meyers, and a strong rushing attack, the foundation is there for Jones to have a successful second season.

Time will tell whether or not the voids at offensive coordinator and quarterback coach will haunt Belichick for having made this decision.

