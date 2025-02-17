Saints legend Drew Brees makes opinion clear on Shedeur Sanders potentially falling to No. 9 overall

While the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs were battling it out at Super Bowl LIX, the rest of the 30 teams would likely have been prepping for the NFL Combine at the end of the month and the 2025 NFL Draft which is scheduled for late in April. Several teams are in need of a quarterback in this draft, with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward widely expected to be the first two signal callers off the board come April.

The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick followed by the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears.

Of those 10 teams, the Browns, Giants, Raiders, Jets and Saints have varying needs at QB. The Saints currently have Derek Carr at the position but head coach Kellen Moore has not exactly committed to having him as the starter in his first year in charge. Could the Saints have a look at Deion Sanders' son if he drops to No. 9 overall? Drew Brees certainly believes so.

In an interview with RG, Brees laid out his opinion in full.

“He gets to you, and it's like, 'Okay, we had our eye on somebody because that was maybe a need, but all of a sudden this great player is available, especially at the quarterback position.' I think everyone recognizes you have to have a top-flight quarterback in order to have a chance to really win and make a run at it,” Brees said.

Brees added that he doesn't know how the Saints feel about Sanders but paid the young QB a compliment saying he's "a heck of a football player," and having Deion Sanders as his coach and mentor means he will be ready to take on the responsibility of being a starter and make an immediate impact in the NFL.

Where could Shedeur Sanders land in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Sanders was outraged at a school of thought that he would slip to No. 6 overall and land with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"That's cap bruh. I ain't going 6th. That's why I don't be having TVs in my house," Sanders said in response to ESPN's latest mock draft.

As things stand, the most likely destination appears to be the New York Giants, with Deion Sanders hesitant to see his son land with the Browns at No. 2 overall.

In his latest mock draft, Sportskeeda insider Tony Pauline also sees Sanders land with the Giants after the Browns go with Penn State's Abdul Carter at No. 2 as a contingency plan for Myles Garrett's potential exit.

The Saints, in turn, land Missouri's electric WR Luther Burden III at #9.

