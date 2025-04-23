Saints pass on Shedeur Sanders to draft Cam Jordan's future successor with No. 9 pick in latest mock

Shedeur Sanders might not end up in New Orleans as ESPN analyst Peter Schrager predicts the Saints not picking a quarterback at No. 9 in the 2025 NFL Draft. Schrager threw a curveball on Wednesday by selecting Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams in his latest mock draft.
On the other hand, Sanders is sitting at No. 5 on Mel Kiper Jr.’s big board. However, Schrager doesn’t see New Orleans biting. He believes the Saints will focus on replacing veteran pass rusher Cameron Jordan, who’s nearing the twilight of his NFL career. Shrager wrote:
"I don't see quarterback Shedeur Sanders as the pick here, despite all the assumptions when the Derek Carr injury news trickled out earlier this month. (Does anyone actually know what the story is there?)
Instead, I see the Saints with one of the early "wow" picks of Round 1, grabbing an elite defender who'll carry the torch from Cameron Jordan for the next decade."
Williams is a defensive menace out of Georgia and is projected to be the kind of pick who can anchor the Saints’ front line for the next decade.
As for Sanders? He’s sliding. Schrager has him falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21. He cited their desperate need for a QB1 and a solid pre-draft meeting with the Colorado star.
Anonymous coach criticizes Shedeur Sanders' attitude
Just one day out from the 2025 NFL Draft, the knives are out—and this time, they’re pointed straight at Shedeur. An anonymous NFL assistant coach didn’t hold back his assessment of the 23-year-old quarterback in a quote to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
“He’s so entitled. Worst formal interview I’ve ever been in. He blames teammates, has horrible body language, and he’s not that good.”
It’s unclear whether this is a genuine concern or just classic draft-week smoke to get Sanders to slide. Another NFC scouting director flagged concerns, saying Sanders could face a “culture shock” in the NFL after spending his whole career coached by his father, Deion Sanders.
