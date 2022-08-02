EXCLUSIVE: "Learning how to break down film" - Saints' Tony Jones Jr. reveals the importance of studying tape 

The New Orleans Saints have one of the best backfields in the NFL, featuring Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Their third-string back, Tony Jones Jr., is in his third-year out of Notre Dame.

As a young player in the NFL with minimal experience, Jones Jr. understands the importance of studying film to maximize on-field production.

The Notre Dame product said that breaking down film is the biggest difference between college and the pros, saying:

"The main thing for me is just like being a professional and like, you know, in the film room, just learning how to break down film."

"You know, just going down to like the next week - not worrying about the last."

When asked what it meant to get his first professional starting snaps last season, Jones Jr. said it was a dream that came true after much hard work, stating:

"It meant a lot to me, like, it's all like my dream came true. Really all of my hard work paid off."

"I just want to build it on that this year."

Saints Tony Jones Jr. could see an increase in production with an Alvin Kamara suspension looming

As previously mentioned, Jones Jr. saw minimal action last season. He recorded 142 rushing yards and 29 receiving yards, totaling 2.6 rushing yards on average.

He is still currently the third-string running back for the Saints. Ahead of him is Alvin Kamara and veteran Mark Ingram. While Jones Jr. will likely see some action this season, he could see an increase in production in the first half of the Saints' campaign.

Running back Alvin Kamara is still awaiting a potential suspension for an incident earlier this year. Kamara and a few friends were out at a club the night before the Pro Bowl game when they allegedly assaulted Darnelle Greene, who was hospitalized following the incident.

The New Orleans running back was arrested on suspicion of battery causing substantial physical harm, which resulted in a broken orbital bone to the victim. He was never officially charged.

