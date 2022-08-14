"SALEH, WHAT THE F**K?" - Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni calls out Jets HC mid-game after horrendous late hit on Jalen Hurts 

In yesterday's preseason game between the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles, something no head coach ever wants to see happen happened. An atrocious late hit was leveled against Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The quarterback was heading out of bounds on a rushing attempt. He was chased out by a defender before another one came in for a late hit, knocking the quarterback over on the sidelines.

It's not something any coach ever wants to see, but especially not in a meaningless preseason game weeks before the regular season begins. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was justifiably upset. He screamed at New York head coach Robert Saleh from across the field. He yelled:

"Saleh, what the f**k?"

Jeff Skversky @JeffSkversky "I wasn't mad at Coach Saleh. I was mad at the situation. I was more mad at the player, than Coach Saleh…

I was just sticking up for Jalen [Hurts]. I’ll never apologize for sticking up for my players.”

-Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni

After cooling down, Sirianni did admit he wasn't as mad at Saleh as he was at the player but directed his anger and frustration at the coach in the heat of the moment.

Sirianni hurled a few expletives across the field, hoping Saleh would get on to his player for doing something like that. Here's the play in which Hurts received the brutal late hit:

Hurts was uninjured, though the hit was scary and frustrating for all Eagles fans at the time. Hurts remains in line to start and try and bring the Eagles back to the playoffs this season.

Will the Jets or Eagles make the playoffs this year?

New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles

The teams met to kick off their respective preseasons, which, for fans of any team, represents a chance to be hopeful for the future. New York finished 4-13 last year, but hope is always in the air when the preseason rolls around.

The Eagles made the playoffs last season at 9-8 and are hoping to build on that. Will either team make the playoffs?

The NFC is a pretty deep conference. It will be tough for the Eagles to make the playoffs again. They added AJ Brown to an offense that already featured Hurts and Miles Sanders.

For the Jets, it's a different story. Zach Wilson injured his ACL in the preseason game, meaning he's unlikely to see the field at all this season. If so, then Joe Flacco will likely start.

If he does, then New York's hope will probably go out the window. Wilson wasn't great last year, but he is probably better than his backup. It also means his growth and development have lost a year, which doesn't bode well for the future, either.

