Sam Darnold linked with surprise AFC team in free agency after breakout season with Vikings

Sam Darnold will enter free agency in March with a strong opportunity to capitalize and sign a huge contract. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback had a fantastic 2024 season, and against all odds, won 14 games in the regular season, although their playoff run was cut short.

Even though he had a disappointing outing during the playoffs, he's set to earn a nice paycheck in free agency. He will be one of the best free agents available at the quarterback position; the draft class is not strong, so Darnold could become a viable option for the teams who aren't at the top of the draft.

Jared Stillman of The Game Nashville has put the Tennessee Titans as an option for Darnold. With the first overall pick in a class with few blue-chip talents, Stillman believes the team could decide to turn to a veteran in the market and improve other parts of the roster with young talent.

"If the Titans walk out of the first two nights of the draft with Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter AND Sam as their QB, they will be on the right path," Stillman said on Wednesday (via Athlon Sports).

Vikings unlikely to re-sign Sam Darnold despite good season with the quarterback

Minnesota enjoyed success with the quarterback but it would take a deep playoff run for the Vikings to even consider him as a viable option for the 2025 season.

The Vikings traded up in the 2024 NFL Draft to select quarterback J.J. McCarthy from Michigan. He was expected to be a backup to Darnold and turn into the starter at some point during the season but McCarthy suffered a serious injury in August and missed the entire 2024 year.

The veteran put together a solid season, throwing for 35 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 4,319 yards. But he did it on a cheap deal, signed for one year and only $10 million. After 2024, his new deal is likely to average over $40 million in salary cap.

McCarthy, who's on a rookie contract, will be cheaper for many years, giving Minnesota the chance to build a strong team around the young quarterback. This wouldn't be possible with a veteran quarterback contract.

