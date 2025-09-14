Sam Darnold's fiancee Katie sends 4-word message to J.J. McCarthy, fiancee Katya over first baby boy Rome's birth

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy became a father for the first time after his fiancee, Katya Kuropas, gave birth to a baby boy, Rome Micah McCarthy.The duo announced the birth in a joint Instagram post on Friday. The post featured a picture of the newborn and a picture of McCarthy holding his son in his arms. Kuropas penned the heartfelt caption for the post:&quot;Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy. The sweetest, most perfect gift from God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents 8.7lb 21 in.&quot;&quot;&amp; so are you my love,&quot; McCarthy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post drew attention from fans and players, including Sam Darnold's fiancee Katie Hoofnagle, who congratulated the couple in the comments.&quot;Perfect little guy, Congrats,&quot; Katie commented.(Image source - Instagram)The couple had announced they were expecting their first child in an Instagram post in May. The post featured images of McCarthy and Katya, with the latter showing off her baby bump.&quot;The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVikings teammate congratulated J.J. McCarthy after birth of his first childJ.J. McCarthy reportedly participated in practices earlier this week but left to be with his fiancee, per Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. The former Michigan Wolverines star is expected to play in the Vikings' Week 2 clash against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.Viking wide receiver Justin Jefferson shared a congratulatory message for his teammate after Thursday's practice.&quot;If you seeing this now, congratulations my boy, congratulations,&quot; Jefferson said after Thursday's practice. &quot;I'm excited for him for this new chapter, this new journey. But after you get done, come on back!&quot;The Vikings made a thrilling comeback against the Chicago Bears in their season opener, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter for a 27-24 win. McCarthy completed 13 of 20 pass attempts for 143 passing yards, along with two touchdowns and a reception.