Sam Darnold’s job isn’t safe even if he stays with Vikings, NFL analyst declares

Sam Darnold is perhaps the biggest name of this year's offseason free agent cycle and several outcomes are possible for the Minnesota Vikings quarterback. He could return to the team or could also end up in any number of other places.

Ad

However, one underlying logical understanding is that if Darnold returns to the Vikings, it would be under a notable deal that would lock him in as the starter going forward. Speaking on Wednesday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Louis Riddick threw a wrench in that idea.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think it's it's crazy to think that right now that JJ McCarthy is not the future," Riddick said (07:41). "He was on his way. He may not have started this year, but they had a great plan in place for him. I think he takes over in 2025."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

If Darnold lands a deal big enough to keep him around, it wouldn't guarantee that he would be the guy for all of 2025. Riddick took it one step further, claiming that JJ McCarthy would get his moment at some point. It would be the same plan as it was in 2024, but with seemingly much more money in the equation.

Ad

Vikings have another option with Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold at Pro Bowl Games-NFC Practice - Source: Imagn

Sam Darnold could be walking into a lucrative situation no matter what, but some options could pay more than others. The most lucrative seemingly would be if he hits the open market. Multiple suitors competing for the QB would drive up his price.

Ad

However, if he stays and Minnesota agrees to do business to lock him up long-term, he could still earn a lot, but he might not earn as much by only talking to one team.

There is another outcome that keeps Justin Jefferson's 2024 starter with the Vikings and also saves them money but gives the team options as the season continues and into 2026.

Minnesota still has its franchise tag, which would allow it to keep Darnold from hitting free agency. He wouldn't be guaranteed anything beyond the year, so it would let the Vikings see if the QB can put on another excellent year with little risk.

Ad

If he doesn't work out, the team can turn to JJ McCarthy. The Vikings would know they have their solution at QB, which was the goal behind drafting McCarthy in the first place.

Will the Minnesota Vikings spend their franchise tag on Darnold?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback