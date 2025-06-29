"Same level as Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow" - Browns legend boldly crowns Shedeur Sanders as team's QB1 over Dillon Gabriel

Shedeur Sanders had a rough start to his professional career in the league. After being projected as a top-three prospect, the quarterback ended up in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. The Cleveland Browns acquired Shedeur with the 144th pick after spending their third-round pick on ex-Oregon star Dillon Gabriel.

Apart from the rookies, the Browns have veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the depth chart. With four active quarterbacks, there has been uncertainty about the team's starting quarterback this year. However, retired Browns legend Hanford Dixon gave his nod to Coach Prime's son.

On Saturday's episode of his show, Dixon heaped praise on Shedeur Sanders and predicted him as the Browns' QB1 in 2025. He also expressed how he believes the rookie will perform on par with other star NFL quarterbacks.

"I mean, this kid is going to be our starting quarterback," Dixon said. "And keeping my fingers crossed and hoping that he is the guy that we have been looking for. We're going to be talking about him on the same level as (Lamar) Jackson and (Joe) Burrow and those guys in the AFC North.

Shedeur Sanders found himself in trouble off the field when he was cited for two speeding violations this month. This disciplinary problem has raised concerns about his future in Cleveland as he gears up for his professional debut.

Browns insider shares her thoughts on Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel's future

Last season, the Browns finished with a disappointing 3-14 record. Kevin Stefanski and his team are looking for redemption this year with a revamped team.

Last week, insider Mary Kay Cabot shared her feelings about Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel's future with the team. In an article for Cleveland.com, she responded to a question about the rookie quarterbacks and how the outcome of the 2025 season affects their spot on the team.

"The Browns won't try to tank, but they have a rough early schedule, and will be hard-pressed to have a winning record at the midpoint," Cabot said. "In the event that they do, they'll stick with the quarterback who gives them the best chance to win."

"If they're clearly not in the hunt, they'll want to give Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders a chance to play so that they can determine if one of them has a legitimate shot to start for them next season."

The Browns begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game is scheduled to be played on September 7 and will kick off at 1 pm ET.

