“Same sh*t, different day”: Baker Mayfield gets honest about changing narratives about Bucs QB

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 08, 2025 22:43 GMT
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn
Baker Mayfield shared his thoughts on the way people perceive him amid his fruitful tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, the former No. 1 overall pick wandered around the league, with stops with the Carolina Panthers and the LA Rams, before he joined the Buccaneers to replace Tom Brady.

Mayfield is coming off his best individual season, in which he went 407 of 570 for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.

He picked things up right where he left off, going 112 of 172 for 1,283 yards and 10 touchdowns against one interception. The Buccaneers boast a 4-1 record after a 38-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and Mayfield has established himself as an early MVP candidate.

On Wednesday, Baker Mayfield sent an NSFW (not safe for work) message while explaining that he's talked about differently depending on how his team fares.

"I told you guys I try not to get too high, not get too low, which was something I was not doing early in my career," Mayfield said. "Early on in my career, I was this cocky, immature. Now it's 'moxy,' 'he's a dog.' Same s**t, different day. As long as you play well, it changes the narrative, but you gotta be yourself and I've always been like that."
The Buccaneers entered the season as favorites to win the NFC West division, but they may be aiming higher after a solid start to the campaign. They have reached 4-1 or better for the sixth time in franchise history and the second time in the past 20 years.

Baker Mayfield shares feelings on early MVP candidacy

Baker Mayfield was asked about the MVP talk surrounding him following a solid start. The quarterback shifted the focus from himself to the team, praising his offense for making his job easier.

"Whatever is being said is a testament to the offense and the group that we have," he said. "Individual accolades and recognition -- you never have it on your own. This is the greatest team sport for a reason, so [I am] always trying to remind myself that and realize I cannot do it without the guys next to me."

The Buccaneers will play against a difficult opponent on Sunday, as the San Francisco 49ers will visit them at Raymond James Stadium in a duel between two of the best teams in the NFC.

