San Francisco 49ers GM provides major update on potential Deebo Samuel trade

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel and his immediate playing future has dominated the headlines since he requested a trade away from the NFC franchise.

Samuel has entered the final year of his rookie deal after he was drafted in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The wide receiver had a breakout season last year, finishing with 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also recorded 365 yards rushing and eight rushing touchdowns.

Given how dynamic he has been for the 49ers, the franchise will not want to lose him. According to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, who spoke with 49ers GM John Lynch, the franchise will not let Samuel walk.

Lynch reportedly said:

"You just don't let guys like that walk. I can't envision a scenario where we would."

It is certainly an interesting time for wide receivers with Tyreek Hill and Christian Kirk both signing mammoth deals with the Dolphins and Jaguars respectively. It is thought that Deebo Samuel wants to be paid in the same ballpark as Hill and Kirk. Given that he can run the ball just as well as he can catch it, it has been reported that the 26-year-old wants to be paid as a receiver.

Where could Deebo Samuel play in 2022?

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Several teams are in need of a star receiver, but recent reports suggest that the New York Jets are at the front of the queue for Deebo Samuel's services.

There has been some talk that Samuel could be traded on draft night and it is unknown exactly what kind of compensation the 49ers will be looking for in return. In the Jets' case, they have the draft capital, currently holding picks four and 10 in the first round. That could be enough to entice the 49ers into a trade.

The Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys have been two other teams that have been brought up in the discussion. The Packers are in dire need of a number one receiver after Davante Adams moved on to Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have shifted Amari Cooper and could do with a player like Samuel.

Just exactly what happens remains to be seen because as per Lynch's comments, the 49ers do not intend to let Deebo Samuel go. However, if a player is unsettled and wants out, more often than not a deal to move them on is worked out.

For many, it's a question of when, not if, the 26-year-old receiver will leave the 49ers.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra