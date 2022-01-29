San Francisco 49ers vs LA Rams prediction, odds and picks - January 30, 2022 | NFC Championship Game 

Both the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams are coming off two tight wins in games they looked on pace to lose at one point. However, they both won two intense thrillers and now will face each other for the third time this season. San Francisco will be traveling to SoFi Stadium to take on Los Angeles at their home.

San Francisco's defense is no joke after stifling the Cowboys' top-ranked offense and Aaron Rodgers in back-to-back weeks. However, Los Angeles appear to have found a new gear with Matthew Stafford in January. Whose fire will burn brighter on Sunday?

Ian Cull @NBCian to LA. #FTTB 49ers fans cheering on the team as they leave Levi’s Stadium in buses, head to airport andto LA. #NFCChampionship 49ers fans cheering on the team as they leave Levi’s Stadium in buses, head to airport and ✈️ to LA. #NFCChampionship #FTTB https://t.co/gtday4f4ji

For San Francisco to win, they will need a tight, low-scoring game. Meanwhile, Los Angeles are begging for a shootout to develop. If the score stays in the low 20s or lower, the 49ers will have an advantage. But if the game reaches into the 30s, Los Angeles have a much better shot. Which game will materialize?

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams match details

Date: January 30, 2022

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams betting odds

Spreads

San Francisco 49ers: +3.5 (-115)

Los Angeles Rams: -3.5 (-175)

Moneyline:

San Francisco 49ers: +150

Los Angeles Rams: -175

Totals

San Francisco 49ers: O 45.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams: U 45.5 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams betting picks

Playoff games are the toughest time to choose a winner, especially on Championship weekend. Either team can look as good as they have all season, or they could implode under the pressure of the moment. As such, how either team is equipped to handle the moment could prove to be the difference in the game.

When picking the team that will win, stats almost do not matter this close to the game. The previous 20 games do not matter. All that matters is which team wants to win more and is best equipped to handle the moment. In terms of playoff experience and success, Jimmy Garoppolo has the edge in this department.

Either way, there will be nervous players on each side. This usually creates lower scoring games as anxious quarterbacks miss more throws and wide receivers drop more passes.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams key injuries

San Francisco 49ers key injuries

Trent Williams is the biggest concern for the 49ers heading into the game. He covers Garoppolo's blind side at left tackle, so his absence will be felt. According to CBS Sports, he is listed as questionable.

Los Angeles Rams key injuries

Meanwhile, according to CBS Sports, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom and wide receiver Van Jefferson are the key players to watch heading into the game. Joe Noteboom is doubtful with a chest injury and Van Jefferson is questionable. The offense could take a slight hit if both players are unavailable.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams head to head

The two franchises have played twice already this season. Los Angeles lost both games. In the most recent contest, in Week 18, Los Angeles had a 17-point lead and ultimately lost the game, leading to Sean McVay's first loss after holding a lead at halftime.

In total, according to Football DB, the 49ers hold the lead in the series at 75-67-3. Los Angeles have lost their last six matchups against the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams prediction

KHS @KaraHenderson #RamsHouse Thank you guys for an amazing couple of days of Ramily interaction. I’ve so enjoyed getting to know about you and your passion for this team. I wish I had more tix to give… Maybe I’ll see you for donuts tomorrow or in The Pink Lot! Thank you guys for an amazing couple of days of Ramily interaction. I’ve so enjoyed getting to know about you and your passion for this team. I wish I had more tix to give… Maybe I’ll see you for donuts tomorrow or in The Pink Lot! 💙💛#RamsHouse

Los Angeles fans have a lot to be proud of, but their season ends on Sunday. The 49ers invaded LA's stadium in Week 18 in a way almost guaranteed to have never been seen before. They'll show up in droves to this game as well. Additionally, the moment will be too big for Stafford in his first time at the game.

Kyle Shanahan will outcoach Sean McVay, and the 49ers will advance to the Super Bowl in a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Los Angeles lose 17-23 in a game that goes into overtime.

Edited by Piyush Bisht