Saquon Barkley echoes unpopular opinion on LeBron James’ $2,600,000 Patek Philippe and $23,000,000 LA mansion

Saquon Barkley is once again set to hit free agency during the 2024 NFL offseason. He was seeking a long-term contract with the New York Giants last year, but they instead chose to place their franchise tag on him.The two sides eventually settled on an upgraded one-year deal, but the superstar running back has yet to be signed for beyond that.

It seems likely that Saquon Barkley will continue seeking a long-term contract, whether it be in New York or with a new team in free agency. The only potential issue is that the Giants can franchise tag him again if they choose to do so, putting them in control of their running back's future. This has been an ongoing battle between the two sides that is yet to have a resolution.

His complicated contract situation may be why Saquon Barkley decided to join in on a viral debate about LeBron James. The NBA superstar, and one of the richest athletes in the world, recently gave advice to young athletes when it comes to making money. He did so in the LA Lakers' locker room during an interview.

James said:

“The cars, the jewelry, and all the other dumb sh*t don’t matter. It means absolutely nothing. I see a lot of these young kids get so unfocused about stuff that is so material. They can lose their focus. Worry about the game and everything will take care of itself.”

What LeBron James is basically saying is that if you become the best athlete possible, the financial benefit will take care of itself. He didn't become one of the richest athletes in the world by simply negotiating his NBA contracts, he did so by being one of the greatest players. With that came incredible endorsement deals and business opportunities exclusive to his greatness alone.

Saquon Barkley supports LeBron James' stance

Despite LeBron James' seemingly positive message, it sparked a debate on X and other social media platforms. Some believe his statement to be hypocritical, considering he wears multi-million dollar watches, drives million-dollar cars, and owns houses worth tens-of-millions of dollars.

James own a Patek Philippe worth $2.6 million. His LA mansion is worth $23 million as well.

His point was that he has all of it because of his prime focus on being the best basketball player possible and his success in doing so.

Some didn't necessarily take his message that way, but others did, including Saquon Barkley apparently. He reposted a quoted response from the thread on X of someone's explanation as to why those calling James a hypocrite is wrong.

Barkley reposted:

"A OG having all this, and also telling young dudes that its not important bc it will all come in due time if you just stay focused & perfect your craft, doesn’t make him a hypocrite, it makes him right"

Saquon Barkley presumably reposted the response because it relates to his own contract situation ahead of the 2024 NFL offseason. He is probably saying that while he wants a long-term deal, he will continue to focus on being the best running back possible and hopefully the other part takes care of itself.

LeBron James is probably the best choice to take advice from in this particular situation. He is one of only four athletes ever to achieve a net worth estimated over a billion dollars, according to Forbes. He has also put together the best statistical career in NBA history. His elite success in both areas is a respectable example to follow.