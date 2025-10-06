Saquon Barkley knee injury: Insider sets record clears air around Eagles RB's setback amid concerns on availability for TNF game vs. Giants

Saquon Barkley ended up as a non-participant on an Eagles practice report, which cited knee injury concerns for the running back. Speculations about his status for Thursday Night Football against his former team, the New York Giants, began circulating on the internet.

Barkley's injury concerns also raised red flags since he played nearly three-fourths of the snaps in Sunday’s 21-17 loss to the Broncos. He finished with 88 yards and a touchdown on just nine touches and showed no visible signs of injury during the game. NFL insider Ian Rapoport quickly cleared the air around Barkley's status for the TNF clash against the Giants.

“Source on Saquon Barkley: He had general soreness coming out of the game and fully expects to play Thursday night against the #Giants,” Rapoport posted on X.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Source on Saquon Barkley: He had general soreness coming out of the game and fully expects to play Thursday night against the #Giants.

Jalen Hurts addresses miscommunication with Saquon Barkley in Broncos loss

Eagles’ first loss of the 2025 season didn’t just sting; it exposed some cracks in communication between Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. After a 4-0 start that had fans dreaming of another Super Bowl run, the Eagles fell 21-17 to the Denver Broncos in Week 5.

Hurts didn’t shy away from addressing what went wrong. He pointed to a moment late in the fourth quarter involving Barkley when the Eagles were flagged for an illegal motion penalty, stopping a potential go-ahead drive.

“You’re kind of at the mercy of the clock,” Hurts said. “If we operated faster and got to the ball, we could avoid some of that.” [02:15]

Hurts believes the loss was part of the team’s “pursuit of growth.”

“Certain things don’t get you until they get you,” he added. “We’re obviously in pursuit of our best self.”

Meanwhile, Barkley’s numbers have been solid this season with 267 rushing yards, 128 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns. However, the offense under new coordinator Kevin Patullo has been heavily criticized.

