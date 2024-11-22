“It sucks to see how it all went down": Saquon Barkley opens up about Daniel Jones' release from Giants

Saquon Barkley's words about Daniel Jones' release are illustrative of the deep personal connections that transcend team boundaries.

Daniel Jones was released by the New York Giants on Thursday, reportedly after he requested it.

Saquon Barkley, now a Philadelphia Eagles running back, spoke candidly about his former Giants teammate after Jones' unexpected departure from New York. Their friendship survived Barkley's controversial move from the Giants to their division-rival Eagles.

ESPN's Tim McManus captured Barkley's remarks, showing the player's emotional response to Jones' situation.

"I'm not going to speak too much on that," Barkley said. "I've been in contact with him. Our friendship has stayed close throughout the whole process of me being here. "It sucks to see how everything went down out there. But I have nothing but great things to say about him," said Barkley.

The context paints a brutal picture of Jones' NFL journey. He was benched for Tommy DeVito and dropped to third-string quarterback. Jones approached Giants owner John Mara and requested his release – a shocking turn for a quarterback who once signed a four-year, $160 million contract.

When Daniel Jones met football's harsh reality

Daniel Jones' recent performance tells a challenging story. In his last 16 starts, he completed 64.7% of passes for 2,979 yards. He threw 10 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. His passer rating sat at a modest 76.6.

"You're not gonna really find anybody that can really say any negative things about him, but it's the NFL. Hopefully, wherever he ends up next, they're going to get a guy who come in and work," Barkley continued.

Potential salvation might come from the Las Vegas Raiders. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggested the Raiders could be a "fit" for Jones. The connection is strengthened by Raiders quarterback coach Frederick Walker, who previously worked with Jones at Duke University.

Barkley's transformation offers hope. After leaving the Giants, he signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with Philadelphia. His 1,347 yards from scrimmage now lead the NFL, and he has scored 10 touchdowns for the 8-2 Eagles.

"It didn't work for me over there. I'm doing well over here. Hopefully, he can find the same kind of fresh start and success," Barkley said.

Daniel Jones' next chapter remains unwritten, but he carries the support of teammates like Saquon Barkley.

