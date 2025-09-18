Saquon Barkley and his fiancée, Anna Congdon, never miss out on complimenting each other on social media. On Tuesday, Congdon posted a handful of her pictures on Instagram. In the photos, she could be seen trying different poses while flaunting her beautiful Malena dress from a brand called Tove. According to Vogue, the dress costs around $2075.

Ad

Congdon's stylish looks impressed Barkley, who was spotted swooning over his fiancée in the comment section of the post. Reacting to Congdon's adorable outfit, the running back dropped two heart-eyes emojis in the comment section. Apart from Barkley, the comment section also featured reactions from Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, and Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin.

Saquon Barkley swoons over fiancée Anna Congdon as she stuns in $2075 worth Malena dress (Image Source: Anna/IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both Emily and Kristin dropped 1-word reactions on Congdon's Instagram post, with the customized outfit designer commenting:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Stunning."

"Gorgeous," commented Emily.

Barkley's reaction came two months after Anna shared her candid reaction to the running back's picture with Taylor Rooks from the NBA reporter's wedding. Congdon shared a 4-word message in the comment section of Rooks' Instagram post, which featured photos from her wedding ceremony.

"Biggest blessings my friend," Congdon commented.

Saquon Barkley praised fiancée Anna Congdon for dedicated support throughout NFL career

Anna Congdon has remained one of the biggest and strongest support pillars of Saquon Barkley's NFL career. Barkley has well-recognized her support and during an interview with E! News in July, praised her for the same. Talking about how Congdon has been with him through all the ups and downs, the running back said:

Ad

"When I look at some of the moments- my highs, my lows, and my NFL career- one person that's right next to me is my fiancée. She's been super helpful, and we've been able to create a beautiful family. No matter win, lose, or draw, you get to come home ... the things that really matter are right in front of you."

Saquon Barkley has been dating Anna Congdon since 2017, when they were in college. In 2018, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Jada, who was born almost two days before his NFL draft. The two welcomed their second child in September 2022. After dating for eight years, the couple got engaged in February 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.