Aaron Rodgers is expected to leave the New York Jets after just two seasons. The four-time NFL MVP's tenure in New York didn't go as he had hoped.

After suffering a season-ending injury on his debut, Rodgers led the team to a disappointing record of 5-12 in his second season. Both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas were fired, and the new regime has decided to move on from the future Hall of Famer.

Sam Darnold is likely to sign a multi-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks following Geno Smith's trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, the Minnesota Vikings are on the lookout to add another quarterback to their roster, and Rodgers has been viewed as a potential candidate.

Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner recently reacted to the possibility of Rodgers playing in Minnesota. He thinks the 41-year-old quarterback could have immense success with the Vikings.

"If Aaron goes to the Vikings, he might be #1 in all QB stats," Gardner wrote via his account on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

Darnold had the best season of his career, playing alongside Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Kevin O'Connell is widely considered one of the best coaches in the league, and he can definitely bring the best out of Rodgers, even at his age.

However, the biggest question is what Rodgers' signing with Minnesota means to J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings drafted the Michigan quarterback with the 10th overall pick last year, but nobody knows whether he'll be healthy to start in Week 1.

The Vikings' decision to sign Rodgers as McCarthy's backup will not be ideal. But if the NFC North team plans to sit the 23-year-old quarterback for another year, then the 10x Pro Bowler will be an ideal mentor for him.

The Vikings have one of the best offenses in the league, and if the offensive line plays well, as Gardner said, Rodgers could have a phenomenal year in Minnesota.

Aaron Rodgers has proven to be a good mentor

The Green Bay Packers' decision to select Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft shocked many, including Rodgers. However, the veteran quarterback did a great job of mentoring the Utah State product for three seasons.

Since Rodgers' departure, love has been pretty good for the Packers, and both the quarterbacks still have a great relationship.

Rodgers can play a similar role for the Vikings by helping in McCarthy's development while giving the team a chance to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season.

In the last 10 games of the 2024 NFL season, Rodgers threw for 2,234 yards, 18 touchdowns, and four interceptions, completing 64% of his throws with a passer rating of 97.0. He can still play at a good level, and having playmakers like Jefferson, Addison, and T.J. Hockenson will work wonders for Rodgers.

