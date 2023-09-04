Sauce Gardner names top 5 toughest wide receivers to deal with in NFL feat. Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award last season. He is now considered among the best at his position, and he is ready to be even more dominant in his second year in the NFL.

Recently in an interview, Gardner was asked about the toughest wide receiver that he has faced in the league. The Jets star instead opted to reveal the five wide receivers that he had difficulty in covering.

Here's what he said:

"This is hard because I went up against a lot of great lead receivers this past year so I can't just name single one guy out, you know what I mean I don't want to guess one but Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Amari Cooper, Justin Jefferson.

"Like there are a lot of elite receivers. So, you know, I can't just say, well, just one person now, but man, it was a fun year."

His list certainly contained some of the elite receivers in the league. Justin Jefferson is coming off a historic season, while the duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are arguably the best in the league.

Amari Cooper is undoubtedly one of the most underrated players in the league, and he might put in better numbers this upcoming season with Deshaun Watson playing more games.

As for Stefon Diggs, Gardner and the Buffalo Bills receiver will go against each other to start the season on Monday Night Football, and it will be fascinating to see who will come out on top.

Sauce Gardner and the Jets are Super Bowl contenders

Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner

With the addition of Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets are a Super Bowl contender. They already had a great defense spearheaded by Sauce Gardner, and now with an elite quarterback, they will be a tough team to go against in 2023.

The Jets do have a tough schedule to start the season, which is why many have doubts about them. However, if they are 3-3 or better to start the season, there will be optimism around New York for them, and something special could possible happen.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit NFL on NBC and H/T Sportskeeda.