  Savion Williams rates wife Jorden Lee's custom denim frock for Cowboys vs. Packers Week 4 clash

Savion Williams rates wife Jorden Lee's custom denim frock for Cowboys vs. Packers Week 4 clash

By Garima
Modified Sep 29, 2025 23:13 GMT
Savion Williams and Jorden Lee (Image credit: Instagram/@jordenleewilliams)
Savion Williams and Jorden Lee (Image credit: Instagram/@jordenleewilliams)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams' wife Jorden Lee dressed up in a chic outfit for Green Bay’s game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. She put on a custom denim dress, styled with pigtails and a cowboy hat.

She shared the look on Instagram with the caption:

“You can take your girls out texas but you can’t take the Texas outcha girls 🤠🧀💚"
Savion Williams left a comment underneath the post, rating her outfit:

“20/10!!!!😍😍😍😍”
Williams comment on @jordenleewilliams' IG post
Williams comment on @jordenleewilliams' IG post

The couple went public in 2022 and tied the knot in December 2023, and have a daughter named Legacy, born earlier that year.

Also Read: Savion Williams' wife Jorden Lee sends special message to Selena Gomez as singer gets married to Benny Blanco

How did Savion Williams Packers do against the Dallas Cowboys?

The Green Bay Packers played the Dallas Cowboys to a 40-40 tie on Sunday night. The game was a high-scoring contest from start to finish. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Packers QB Jordan Love each threw three touchdown passes during regulation, with the game having an incredible stretch of seven straight lead-changing touchdowns.

Packers kicker Brandon McManus forced overtime with a 53-yard field goal as time expired, then tied the game again with a 34-yarder as overtime ended.

Cowboys rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey also hit a short field goal in the extra period, resulting in the second-highest scoring tie in pro football history.

Pass rusher Micah Parsons’ only sack of the game came at an important moment in overtime, catching Prescott from behind at the 5-yard line and stalling a promising drive. The Cowboys had to settle for a field goal instead of potentially scoring the game-winning touchdown.

Jordan Love led the Packers with 337 passing yards and three touchdowns, all caught by Romeo Doubs, who finished with six receptions for 58 yards. Running back Josh Jacobs added 157 total yards and two rushing scores. For Dallas, Prescott threw for 319 yards and a touchdown while adding another score on the ground. Receiver George Pickens caught eight passes for 134 yards and two TDs.

Savion Williams logged three receptions for 22 yards.

Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

