“Savior” - NFL Analyst thinks Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs could be better without Tyreek Hill

Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce have been part of the Dream Team of the Kansas City Chiefs. Without Tyreek Hill, who has been traded to Miami Dolphins, many are expecting the team to regress this season. However, one NFL analyst expects the opposite.

Speaking on Speak for Yourself, NFL analyst Marcellus Wiley expressed his faith in Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to cook up something special. Here's how he put it:

“No, not too much faith, the right amount of faith Patrick Mahomes is gonna be the savior for this team as he's been the savior since he's been the starter. Let's be real about this. This is Andy Reid going back home. This is Andy Reid returning to his game plan in terms of how he wants to play football and how he wants to execute."

He continued, comparing the Chiefs to the Golden State Warriors:

"This feels a little like the conversation we were just having about Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and their level of success. And I think that hyperbole and I think the hype of the Kansas City Chiefs is a lot greater than the actual accomplishment. Can't sneeze at four straight AFC Championship games, but only one Super Bowl Championship."

He went on, saying the team is attempting to recapture what they did right in their Super Bowl season:

"So and what you realize is ‘God, what did we do that one year that got us over the hump?’ The obvious was the defense - just middle of the pack. The defense improved to the point where now we're not sacrificing all the efforts that [they] have on offense. But Andy Reid went deeper than that this offseason, in part probably because of the contract demands for Tyreek Hill."

He wrapped up his point, saying the team reached their greatest heights when Hill hit one of his lowest:

"He said I could do this without you Tyreek Hill. Why? Because when we did win the Super Bowl, I must remind everyone that Tyreek Hill had only 800 yards receiving. 600 yards receiving [for] Mecole Hardman, 500 yards receiving [for] DeMarcus Robinson. [Andy Reid was] taking them back to the Philadelphia years when he was successful. NFC Championship game after NFC Championship game [with a] Super Bowl appearance once.”

Tyreek Hill's career

Tyreek Hill

At this point, the wide receiver has been around for a while. His rookie season was in 2016.

In that season, the wide receiver caught 61 passes for 593 yards and six touchdowns. However, he would effectively double his yardage every other season, except once. The season in which he failed to reach, at least, 1,100 yards came in 2019, the same year the team won the Super Bowl.

In 2018, his best season, the wide receiver earned 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. That season, the team made the AFC Championship game before falling to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Of course, the team has been successful in every other season of the wide receiver's career. In Hill's career, the team made the playoffs every single season. In each of the last three seasons, the team has played in three playoff games.

Put simply, when the wide receiver has been on the field, the team has won early and often. Will that stay the same after his exit?

