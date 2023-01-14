EXCLUSIVE: NFL insider outlines real reason behind Trevor Lawrence's incredible turnaround in second NFL season 

It has been an incredible turnaround for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. After being the worst team in the NFL for consecutive seasons, they won the AFC South and are bound for the playoffs.

Lawrence has seen significant improvement in his second year compared to his rookie year. While some would put it down to his increased maturity after being in the league, NFL Insider T.J. Rives believes the reason is much simpler.

According to him, the reason for Trevor Lawrence's improvement was the coach and criticized Urban Meyer, the Jacksonville Jaguars coach, last year for being a "radioactive disaster." He also praised incumbent coach Doug Pederson as someone who brings his Super Bowl-winning experience to the team.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda's "The BallFather Podcast", he said:

"He is a Super Bowl winning coach and it's not an accident. I mean, obviously the Urban Meyer thing, he was a radioactive disaster as the coach and now you do a 180 to Doug Peterson, who understands NFL veterans and understands the situation, has got the best out of Trevor Lawrence."

He forecast a great game between Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert, the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers. Both are recognized as two of the most talented quarterbacks in the game, even though both of them are playing their first playoff game.

"I love that game Saturday night. I think it's going to be a wild game. And Jacksonville has had a lot of playoff success in the past. They were in the playoffs last in 2017, so it's been six years, but they're going to be amped up. That's a great game. That's a great game for Jacksonville and the Chargers who are good with Justin Herbert. I'm looking forward to that one too."

Who is going to win between Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence in the playoffs?

The next destination for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers is their playoff meeting. It promises to be an explosive affair. Both quarterbacks are known to be very good quarterbacks.

The coaches are not shrinking violets either. Brandon Staley has developed a reputation as a coach who likes to take risks. And anyone who saw Doug Pederson call "Philly Special" in the Super Bowl knows his ability to make game-changing calls.

The Chargers will come into this game with a better 10-7 record than the Jaguars, who finished the season 9-8. But the game is in Duval County and that should make it even, with either team expected to win.

