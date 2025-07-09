Seahawks' Kenneth Walker's bald look inspires Micah Parsons to join the club

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker has decided to get rid of his dreads and rock a bald look ahead of the new NFL season. Walker looks unrecognizable in the new look. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons might be the next to make a drastic change to his appearance.

Parsons, known to sport a buzz cut and a fade, seems to be inspired by Walker's look. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Cowboys star wrote:

"I just needed someone to start it off!! Man here it come!"

NFL analyst predicts Dak Prescott-type timeline for Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys haven't yet agreed to a contract extension. The star linebacker wants a new deal that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

NFL analyst Jeremy Flower believes that Parsons' situation will play out like Dak Prescott's last year. After weeks of negotiations, the franchise offered the QB a four-year deal worth $240 million. Flower thinks the same could happen with the LB.

"Yeah, so this is kind of a relaxed situation," Fowler said (2:00). "When I talk to people involved, they're like, 'It's a lull in the summer right now. Not a lot going on. People are on vacation. Team officials are out on the beat somewhere.' Once they reconvene for training camp, Dallas will probably lock in on this a little bit.

"More typicaly, they do their deals late in the calendar, late August, early September. We've seen that with CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, got some of their big deals. They are dedicated to doing this, through. ... This guy's right in his prime, mid 20s, dangerous player. So he's going to get a massive number. Just depends on when they do it. Shouldn't be a problem."

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Parsons and the Cowboys.

