NFL analyst foresees Dak Prescott-type timeline for Cowboys to lock Micah Parsons with "massive number"

The Dallas Cowboys are yet to finalize a new deal with defensive end Micah Parsons. The four-time Pro Bowler wants an extension that makes him the highest-paid defender in the league. In April, the Cowboys had picked up the fifth-year option on Parsons' rookie deal.

As the stalemate between the two parties continues, NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler predicted on SportsCenter a timeline by which the Cowboys could finalize a deal with Parsons.

Fowler believes the situation will play out like what happened with Dak Prescott last year. After weeks of negotiation, the Cowboys paid their quarterback a hefty amount and a four-year deal worth $240 million. Fowler predicts Micah Parsons' contract negotiations to go down the same route.

"Yeah, so this is kind of a relaxed situation," Fowler said (2:00). "When I talk to people involved, they're like, 'It's a lull in the summer right now. Not a lot going on. People are on vacation. Team officials are out on the beat somewhere.'

"Once they reconvene for training camp, Dallas will probably lock in on this a little bit. More typicaly, they do their deals late in the calendar, late August, early September. We've seen that with CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, got some of their big deals. They are dedicated to doing this, through. ... This guy's right in his prime, mid 20s, dangerous player. So he's going to get a massive number. Just depends on when they do it. Shouldn't be a problem."

In four seasons, Micah Parsons has started all 63 games he's played, recording 256 tackles, 112 quarterback hits and 52.5 sacks on the field.

Cam Newton shares his thoughts on Micah Parsons becoming the NFL's highest-paid defender

On Friday, ex-NFL star Cam Newton, on the 4th & Out podcast, said that Parsons deserves a good deal because of the value he brings for the Cowboys and that if they delay giving him an extension, another team could swoop in and pay what Parsons wants.

According to reports, Micah Parsons is aiming for a deal that pays him over $40 million annually. That would make the Cowboys DE the highest-paid defender in the NFL.

"If Micah Parsons becomes the top paid defender in the league, and its' pointing towards it, is he not worth it?" Newton said (21:15). "I don't think anyone would be completely blown away in disbelief if Parsons becomes the top-paid defender in the league. He's earned it, and it's only a matter of time.

"If you say Myles Garrett is more skillful or some other particular defender, it's going to be relevant for a couple of weeks because of how this league and the CBA works, it's going to be topped in a few weeks. And if anybody knows, Mr. Jerry Jones knows that. If Jerry aint' going to pay him, somebody might be happy to pay him."

The Cowboys begin training camp on July 21. Only time will tell if they can resolve Micah Parsons' contract situation by then.

