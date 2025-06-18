Cowboys hand cheerleaders massive 400% raise as Micah Parsons still waits on contract extension

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders just got a huge 400% pay raise for the 2025 season. This big news was shared in Season 2 of Netflix’s show America’s Sweethearts. For years, the cheerleaders were paid very little; some earned only $15 an hour or $500 per game. Now, experienced cheerleaders could make around $75 an hour.
“Our efforts were heard and they wanted to give us a raise,” said DC cheerleader, Megan McElaney on the show. “And we ended up getting a 400% increase, which is like, life-changing.”
One former NFL cheerleader, Sophia DeVito hailed Megan for being the "difference maker" on her Instagram Story.
According to a Time Magazine report, a top communications official from Jerry Jones' team, Tad Carper, made his feelings known on the move via e-mail. He wrote:
“We’re pleased, as you’ll see in the series, that the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were happy with the outcome.”
At the same time, star player Micah Parsons is still waiting for his big contract. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to make $24 million this season. However, Parsons wants a much bigger deal, over $40 million a year, which would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback NFL player.
Last year, the Cowboys locked in QB Dak Prescott. Prescott signed a four-year, $240M extension in 2024, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time.
For wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the scenario is the same as Prescott's. Lamb is locked in with the Cowboys through the 2028 season after signing a four-year, $136 million extension on August 26, 2024. But it wasn’t smooth sailing getting there. Lamb skipped OTAs, minicamp, training camp and most of the preseason in 2024 to force the team’s hand.
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders' road map to fight for fair pay in Season 2
Behind the scenes in Season 2, DC cheerleaders consulted legal experts and met with the Cowboys’ HR and legal teams. While those meetings didn't appear on screen, the women shared their emotions in Zoom calls and small group discussions. Amanda, one of the cheerleaders, even suggested a walkout. Some team members considered quitting altogether.
Still, the strike was not executed. The cheerleaders didn’t want to disappoint fans who had supported them through Season 1.
Later in the season, Amanda directly brought up the issue during a progress check with the team leaders. She said many of them would happily quit their other jobs if the pay for cheerleading were enough.
Jada McLean, another cheerleader who helped lead the fight, won’t be returning to the team. She says she wants a more flexible lifestyle, but hopes their efforts inspire other women in demanding jobs to ask for what they deserve.
“We're not just pretty faces out there shaking pom poms," McLean said. "We're true athletes. We're women who are successful outside of the uniforms.”
Season 2 of America’s Sweethearts: DC Cheerleaders is set to drop on Netflix on June 18, 2025, with all seven episodes available to stream starting at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.
